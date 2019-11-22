Is it getting hot in here? Jason Derulo shared a steamy snap to his Instagram, featuring the singer flaunting his trimmed physique in just a pair of short shorts!

Jason Derulo, 30, is heating up social media! The singer took to Instagram on Nov. 21, sharing a snap where he is wearing practically nothing except a pair of, what appear to be, the shortest shorts. “Good Mornin’ 💦,” Jason captioned the pic. In the photo, which you can see here, the “Talk Dirty” singer’s body is on full display for his fans to see. Jason’s chiseled abs are practically front and center in the photo, while the entertainer gave the camera a sultry look, as he stood in water all around his feet. The mist behind Jason provided the perfect backdrop for the steamy snap and fans were all about it!

But some followers were focusing in on one particular spot of Jason’s physique, which happened to be the only area covered by his little shorts. At one point, Jason even commented on his own post, writing, “Don’t lie.. did you Zoom?” A few other followers commented saying, “What animal are you hiding in your pants?” To which Jason cheekily replied “anaconda.” Oh my!

Of course, Jason’s built body is the result of a lot of rigorous work, including a ton of dancing Jason likely did for his upcoming film! Jason is one of a number of stars in the ensemble cast for Tom Hooper‘s latest film Cats. The movie is an adaptation of the Tony Award winning Broadway musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber and also stars Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba, and more!

Jason already gave a preview at his feline moves when he went on the The Kelly Clarkson Show on Nov. 12. He even shared a few lessons he learned from “cat school,” getting down on all fours and moving like the animal! The first trailer already highlighted a slew of dancing that Jason will do in the movie, and fans cannot wait to see the “Swalla” singer in a major film role, showing off his cat-like agility.