Jason Derulo’s GF Jena Frumes Reveals Post-Baby Body In Crop Top Just 11 Days After Giving Birth

Just days after welcoming her son with boyfriend Jason Derulo into the world, Jena Frumes revealed her flat tummy in a crop top and underwear on Instagram.

Nestled within her adorable birth announcement after welcoming her son with boyfriend Jason Derulo, was a seriously impressive photo of new mom Jena Frumes. Just 11 days after giving birth to baby Jason King Derulo, Jena’s already back into fighting shape — with abs, no less. Her photo, which you can see below, shows Jena, 27, posing for a mirror selfie wearing just underwear and a crop top with nursing pads peeking out.

Gorgeous, right? It’s hard to believe how amazing she looks, considering baby Jason was born on May 8. Jena captioned her post, “A glimpse of my first week with our healthy handsome little king. Life now has so much more meaning & I am so grateful. I’m so so so in love with this little boy he’s everything I never knew I needed 05/08/2021. I love you forever @jasonderulo.”

The post included so many sweet memories from the couple’s first few days of bliss with their little guy. The first pic shows his tiny hands clutching Jena’s fingers as he lies in his crib. Jena also shared photos from the hospital, showing her baby lying on her chest and her looking positively radiant in her hospital bed while waiting to give birth.

There are plenty of adorable pics of new dad Jason, as well. The Cats star, 31, bonded with his baby by getting into a hospital bed next to Jena, shirtless, for some skin-to-skin contact. Jason also posted a video from the day of his son’s birth on Instagram. The sweet video shows Jason excitedly taking Jena to the hospital, up until the first moments they took the cutie home. “The happiest day of my life bringing our baby boy (Jason King Derulo) home. He’s so lucky to have such a strong caring hero of a mother @jenafrumes,” Jason captioned the post.