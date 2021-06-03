Brittany Matthews Looks Incredible In Red Bikini Just 3 Mos. After Giving Birth To Baby Girl

Just over three months after giving birth to her first child, Brittany Matthews confidently rocked a bikini on vacation in Hawaii.

Brittany Matthews has bounced back and is looking better than ever after giving birth! The hot mama posted photos from Maui on Instagram on June 2, and she looks amazing while wearing a sexy red bikini. Brittany is posing in front of palm trees and flowers while striking two sexy poses in her swimsuit. She’s also wearing sunglasses with her long blonde hair cascading down her side.

Brittany and her husband, football player Patrick Mahomes, are enjoying a glamorous vacation in Hawaii, and Brittany has been posting gorgeous photos from the island for the past several days. After quite a busy start to 2021, the lovebirds definitely deserve a break!

The year started with a great run for Patrick’s football team, the Kansas City Chiefs, who made it to the Super Bowl for the second year in a row (the Chiefs won in 2020). Unfortunately, the results didn’t play out in their favor this time around, as they lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Although Brittany was several months pregnant at the time, she was in the stands cheering her man on at the game.

Just two weeks later, Brittany gave birth to her and Patrick’s baby girl, Sterling Skye Mahomes. The family has been spending time out of the spotlight since then, which has allowed them to embrace this time together. Plus, with football training and preseason starting up again soon, it was the perfect time for them to get away to Hawaii for some more quality time.

Brittany and Patrick are high school sweethearts. Even though they went to separate colleges, they made their relationship work and have been together ever since. The two own a home in Kansas City and got engaged in September 2020, just weeks before announcing that they were expecting their first child together. Brittany, who used to play soccer, now owns her own fitness company, which she runs out of Kansas City.