‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Star Larry Saperstein Comes Out As Bisexual On TikTok

Larry Saperstein, who plays Big Red on ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,’ took to TikTok at the start of Pride Month to reveal that he identifies as bisexual!

Larry Saperstein came out as bisexual on TikTok! The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star, 23, took to the social media platform on June 1 and shared a video that featured the actor reclined and looking at his camera. The song “International Super Spy” played over audio, as Larry bobbed his head along to the beat.

The actor added a some text to his video, which read, “Plays a character with a girlfriend on TV.” Then the text changed, and Larry revealed that he “is bi irl.” Along with the text in the video, Larry added a caption that read, “is it really that unexpected tho,” along with the hashtag “pride.”

Larry’s video comes the very first day of Pride Month, which celebrates the incredible work members of the LGBTQIA+ community have done in their fight for equality. Larry is best known for playing Big Red on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Prior to making the decision to disclose his sexuality via TikTok, the actor chatted EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife about what’s to come on the beloved Disney+ series.

On the series, Larry’s character is in a relationship with Julia Lester‘s Ashlyn. Larry told HL that he really thinks the two characters are totally “meant for each other. They not only bring out the best in each other, but they also see the best in each other, even when the other one doesn’t necessarily see the best in themselves,” he revealed.

“They are really just able to help each other grow, and it’s really exciting to kind of go on that journey with them and see what challenges they’re facing as they’re kind of growing and changing and how they do that together as a couple, and also how they find themselves individually through this couple.” Fans are so happy that Larry felt empowered and comfortable sharing his sexuality with them, and we cannot wait to see what unfolds for this young star!