Kourtney Kardashian, 42, Sizzles In Floral Bikini As She Spends MDW With Travis Barker & Her Kids

Kourtney Kardashian showed off her rockin’ bikini bod as she kicked off summer fun this MDW alongside her beau Travis Barker! See the sexy pics!

Kourtney Kardashian‘s latest photo and video dump shows off the KarJenner family’s Memorial Day Weekend celebrations, as well as the 42-year-old mom’s amazing bikini body! Kourt started the carousel on IG with a low-angled selfie that allowed her fans to see the ample cleavage peaking out of her tiny floral bikini. She gave a pout to the camera and covered her eyes with a pair of black square sunnies. Kourtney’s famous friends were quick to comment on the pic, with her BFF Stephanie Shepherd writing, “i love to see you so happy,” with a bride emoji, possibly referencing the KarJenner sister’s hot and heavy romance with Travis Barker. Khloe Kardashian also threw her sis a comment, asking if her pants in the last photo were from Good American (which they are!).

The array of videos were similar to those shared on Travis’ Instagram, which showed the rocker shooting down a waterslide alongside Kourt’s son Reign, 6. Other videos Kourtney posted included the Blink-182 drummer rolling down some grassy hills with the Poosh founder’s brood, as well. Kourtney simply captioned the collection of photos and videos “happy weekend” and it certainly seemed like it was!

Travis and Kourtney have been spending a ton of time with each other’s children, taking vacations and even a sweet trip to Disneyland on May 19. Travis and Kourtney were spotted hand-in-hand, joined by her three kids — Mason Disick, 10, Penelope Disick, 7, and Reign Disick, 5 — as well as Travis’ son Landon Barker, 17, and daughter, Alabama Barker, 15. Despite the drama coming from Travis’ ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, who claims that Travis had an affair with Kim Kardashian when the pair were married in ’08, the couple seems to be carefree and happier than ever.

Following that Disney trip, Travis referred to Kourtney as “the love of my life” in an Instagram comment, further solidifying that these two are the real deal!