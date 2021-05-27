Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Passionately Kiss During Romantic Italian Dinner Date

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker looked so in love as they locked lips amid a dinner date in Calabasas on May 25, a day before Kim denied ever hooking up with her sister’s boyfriend!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker can’t keep their hands off one another — even at the dinner table. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and Blink-182 drummer were photographed sharing a sweet kiss while dining inside a Calabasas Italian eatery, Rosti Tuscan Kitchen, on May 25. They looked loved up in general: Kourtney was also pictured with her arms wrapped around her punk rock boyfriend, with a giddy smile on her face, and looking at him with the real-life equivalent of heart eyes as they sat in the restaurant.

The dinner outing not only gave Kourtney and Travis a chance to show off their love for one another in public, but their stylish outfits, too. Kourtney rocked a white monochrome outfit that featured a crop top, high-waisted pants and coat all in the same laboratory coat color, while Travis repped a muscle tank from the rock brand Bad Brains, black joggers, Converse shoes and a red beanie.

Kourtney and Travis stepped out just one day before Kourtney’s sister, Kim Kardashian, denied a rumor that she once hooked up with Travis and wrote, “been friends for years.” Kim added that she’s “so happy for him and Kourt” as their relationship continues to escalate since going public at the beginning of 2021.

As you can see from their most recent dinner date, Kourtney and Travis are not shy about broadcasting their affection to the world — and not just with their lips. Travis declared that Kourtney was the “love of my life” in a post full of sweet photos from their trip to Disneyland together (plus their kids from past relationships) on May 19. Of course, there is all their smoking hot PDA photos, too (such as the iconic one of Travis holding a bikini-clad Kourtney for a makeout session in the Utah desert).

While Kourtney and Travis have no problem sharing their relationship with fans, they do have some boundaries. For instance, Travis didn’t attend the party for Scott Disick‘s 38th birthday on May 24, and we learned it was no coincidence that the drummer didn’t show face at Kourtney’s ex’s birthday bash. “The reason that Travis wasn’t at Scott’s birthday was because everyone didn’t want to make things awkward,” a source close to both Travis and Scott EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, who added, “All the talk would have been about the couples, and it would have taken away from what they were there for, and that was Scott and his birthday.”