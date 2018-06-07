24 Stars Rocking Incredible, Monochromatic Outfits: Rihanna & More

It’s all about the monochromatic looks! Rihanna and Kendall Jenner are just two of the many stars who can’t get enough of the one-color outfit scheme! Check out the celebs who are rocking the stylish trend!

You’ve most likely spotted the monochromatic trend in fashion from A-list stars to influencers rocking the one-color style. The trend that’s sweeping the fashion scene by storm is the act of wearing the same color (or variations of it) from head-to-toe. Doesn’t seem hard, right? — Well, think about it… every single piece of your outfit has to match, or at least go together enough so that you don’t step out looking like an abstract painting. But, there’s no need to worry. — You can take a lesson from Rihanna, 30, Kendall Jenner, 21, or Kate Middleton, who’ve all mastered the monochromatic trend! Take a look at our favorite monochromatic styles these stars and more have rocked in our attached gallery!

Here’s a perfect example: Rihanna perfected the monochromatic trend when she stepped out in New York City on June 6. RiRi was a vision in a satin, pastel blue dress. She kept the color scheme throughout her entire look. The singer was photographed arriving to the Stance Socks Pop up Shop in Soho. RiRi stunned inside the launch event, which was held to promote the collaboration between the sock company and her Charity, the Clara Lionel Foundation.

The brunette star also accessorized to the nines, donning a matching Spallanzani aquamarine and diamond ring with lace-up stilettos, and chunky jewels. She wore her hair down and straight, and topped off the eye-catching look with a bright pink lip. Although her lip wasn’t the shade of blue that she kept consistent throughout her look, it’s OK to step out bounds with some other colors when it comes to makeup.

Rihanna arrives at the Stance Socks Pop up Shop in SoHo for an event in collaboration with her charity, the Clara Lionel Foundation on June 6th in New York City.

Before you go one-color-crazy, there are some rules to the monochromatic trend. Beginners are usually advised to start off with an outfit that’s one complete color. When you’ve perfected the trend, then try and incorporate matching handbags and accessories. One of the fun rules about dressing in monochromatic trends is that you can choose any color you’d like! So, check out the stars in our gallery to get some good ideas for your own monochromatic look!