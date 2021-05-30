Raven-Symoné Stuns As She Reveals 28 Lb. Weight Loss: ‘I Got A Whole Different Face’ — Watch

Raven-Symoné shared an Instagram video she filmed while riding in a car with her wife Miranda Pearman-Maday and revealed she’s ‘pounds down’ on a ‘whole pounds down journey.’

Raven-Symoné, 35, is happily sharing her weight loss journey with her Instagram followers and shared a brand new video talking about the process on May 29. The actress was riding in the passenger seat of a car her wife Miranda Pearman-Maday was driving in the Instagram live post and revealed she’s already lost 28 lbs. “Just so you guys know, I am 28 lbs. down. I lost a s— ton of weight,” she said in the video while wearing a black hoodie and sunglasses.

“Pounds down, pounds down. Check out the chin,” she added. “You see that chin? If you all watch Raven’s Home literally right now, and then come on this live and see this joint, I got a whole different face going on. It’s a whole pounds down journey.”

Raven went on to share that she’s also currently fasting. “Right now I’m doing a 48-hour fast,” she explained, “so we’re on that journey right now.”

Raven’s weight loss journey comes after she’s been open about being body shamed in the 2000s. “There was definitely a seesaw within my mind,” she told PEOPLE in July 2020. “I prevailed over it because at the end of the day, it’s like, ‘Come on, people, everybody’s a different size.'”

She also explained that she was trying to focus more on her mental health, which was affected by the body shaming, since she didn’t always do so in the past. “I push myself aside so much to make sure that my career is on point that I don’t always take care of my mental health,” she explains. “I’m still growing into who I am and still figuring it out.”

One thing that she has figured out, however, is her love life with Miranda. They secretly tied the knot in a backyard wedding in June 2020 and Raven, who is getting ready to release her first album after 12 years, broke the news on the 18th of the month by sharing a gorgeous and happy photo of the two of them at the reception. “I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home. I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let’s tear this world a new a**hole!!!” she captioned the pic.