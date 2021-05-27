Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia, 2, Flashes A Smile At 1st Soccer Practice: Watch

Kaavia James Union Wade was the cutest little soccer player on the field in a new video compilation of the toddler’s first practice her mom, Gabrielle Union, posted to Instagram!

Is the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team recruiting? Because Kaavia James Union Wade is ready to get on the field! In a new video compilation Gabrielle Union shared to Instagram on May 26, the Bring It On actress, 48, shared with her longtime fans a look at her two-year-old daughter’s first soccer practice. The video began with a great pep talk to Kaavia, who wore a cute little outfit and was poised for a day of fun. “Bring it!” Kaavia said, repeating after her stunning mom, who shares Kaavia with husband Dwyane Wade.

Kaavia looked like such a “tough” and “strong” little girl, and her mom was so proud sitting on the steps right by her side before practice got underway. Then, the video transitioned into a fun footage compilation, with the song “Wavin’ Flag” by K’naan playing over the audio. Some of the activities during the practice included the little tykes running across the field, learning to walk backwards, and running to touch the net!

Gabrielle and Dwyane’s two-year-old definitely showed her competitive nature, kicking the ball down the field all the way to the net to score her first goal! After scoring, Kaavia even showed off her little celebration dance by running in circles with her proud mom and spreading her arms as if she was flying. It was such a cute and fun video from Gabrielle, and even the star admitted that she got emotional watching her daughter make such fun memories!

“I might’ve shed some thug tears,” Gabrielle admitted in the caption to the pose, adding a string of crying emojis after her words. “1st soccer practice in the books!!” It’s been so much fun for fans of Gabrielle to watch these special mother-daughter milestones. We cannot wait to watch Kaavia’s soccer skills continue to grow! Who knows? Maybe we’ll see Kaavia on the field with Megan Rapinoe in the near future!