Watch

Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia, 2, Flashes A Smile At 1st Soccer Practice: Watch

gabrielle Union
Nati Harnik/AP/Shutterstock
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020
Nebraska NCAA college basketball coach Fred Hoiberg, right, poses with Gabrielle Union, her husband Dwyane Wade and their daughter Kaavia James Union Wade, during a break in a football game between Nebraska and Ohio State, in Lincoln, Neb Ohio St Nebraska Football, Lincoln, USA - 28 Sep 2019
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Ralph&Russo show, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2020, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France - 20 Jan 2020
Gabrielle Union, Kaavia James Union Wade and Dwyane Wade Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards, Arrivals, Barker Hanger, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Jul 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 23 Photos.
News Writer

Kaavia James Union Wade was the cutest little soccer player on the field in a new video compilation of the toddler’s first practice her mom, Gabrielle Union, posted to Instagram!

Is the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team recruiting? Because Kaavia James Union Wade is ready to get on the field! In a new video compilation Gabrielle Union shared to Instagram on May 26, the Bring It On actress, 48, shared with her longtime fans a look at her two-year-old daughter’s first soccer practice. The video began with a great pep talk to Kaavia, who wore a cute little outfit and was poised for a day of fun. “Bring it!” Kaavia said, repeating after her stunning mom, who shares Kaavia with husband Dwyane Wade.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion)

Kaavia looked like such a “tough” and “strong” little girl, and her mom was so proud sitting on the steps right by her side before practice got underway. Then, the video transitioned into a fun footage compilation, with the song “Wavin’ Flag” by K’naan playing over the audio. Some of the activities during the practice included the little tykes running across the field, learning to walk backwards, and running to touch the net!

Gabrielle and Dwyane’s two-year-old definitely showed her competitive nature, kicking the ball down the field all the way to the net to score her first goal! After scoring, Kaavia even showed off her little celebration dance by running in circles with her proud mom and spreading her arms as if she was flying. It was such a cute and fun video from Gabrielle, and even the star admitted that she got emotional watching her daughter make such fun memories!

Nebraska NCAA college basketball coach Fred Hoiberg, right, poses with Gabrielle Union, her husband Dwyane Wade and their daughter Kaavia James Union Wade, during a break in a football game between Nebraska and Ohio State on September 28, 2019 [Nati Harnik/AP/Shutterstock].
“I might’ve shed some thug tears,” Gabrielle admitted in the caption to the pose, adding a string of crying emojis after her words. “1st soccer practice in the books!!” It’s been so much fun for fans of Gabrielle to watch these special mother-daughter milestones. We cannot wait to watch Kaavia’s soccer skills continue to grow! Who knows? Maybe we’ll see Kaavia on the field with Megan Rapinoe in the near future!