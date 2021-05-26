Jamie Chung ‘Didn’t Hesitate’ To Speak Out About Anti-Asian Racism: ‘I’m Speaking From Experience’

As crimes against the Asian American Pacific Island (AAPI) communities have increased in recent months, actress Jamie Chung is not holding back when it comes to speaking out.

Hate crimes against Asian Americans have increased since the pandemic, and actress Jamie Chung joined a chorus of leading AAPI (Asian American and Pacific Islander) voices to condemn the anti-Asian violence. “It came quite naturally, because honestly, I’m speaking from experience,” Jamie admitted to HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview, when discussing her decision to open up about the hate she has experienced as a member of the AAPI community. “Through my posts, you could really see me go through those stages of grief. You’re shocked and you’re confused, you’re angry, you’re sad. And now I’m like, ‘Okay, now, what’s the next step? How do we make this better?”

After a number of violent incidents with Asian victims, Jamie shared a heartbreaking tweet, writing, “Targets, Hunted Down, 8 murdered. We do not feel safe. #StopAsianHate” and urged the media to “do better” and “call it for what it is — domestic white terrorism hate crimes against Asian.” “It’s important that we stop getting passed over or brushed off and told we ‘don’t have it that bad,'” she told HL. “It is bad. And it’s time to validate that.” Just last week, President Joe Biden signed a COVID-19 Hate Crimes Bill, and emphasized the increased attacks on the AAPI community. At the event, he called hatred and racism “the ugly poison that has long haunted and plagued our nation.”

As she continued to use her platform to speak out against Asian hate crimes, Jamie also brought her cause to the SAG Awards as a first-time nominee for her role in Lovecraft Country, making a statement with a custom Edie Parker “Stop Asian Hate” clutch. “All we’re simply saying is don’t hate, right? Don’t hate anyone just because of their religion or because of the color of their skin — and that applies to everyone,” she continued. “We’re stronger in numbers and domestically, we can make such wonderful change if we all came together.”

In an effort to bring people together and celebrate AAPI Heritage Month, Jamie partnered with Johnnie Walker to help support local AAPI businesses, especially those hit hard during the pandemic. As a New Yorker, Jamie chose to highlight her favorite Chinatown spot, Nom Wah Tea Parlor, where she hosted a celebration. on Saturday, May 22. The former Real World star also shared other AAPI businesses to support in New York, Boston and LA on her Instagram. “I come from a restaurant family — my parents opened a restaurant after they immigrated here and my entire family was involved — not just my nuclear family, but my extended family — and these businesses are a lifeline for multiple families and generations,” Jamie explained. Check out her Instagram for more resources to support AAPI business and the community.