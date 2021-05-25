Kelly Osbourne Claps Back At Rumors She Had Plastic Surgery After Fans Claim She’s Unrecognizable

Kelly Osbourne thanked haters for the ‘compliments’ after they claimed her gorgeous new photo was the result of too much plastic surgery.

Kelly Osbourne is setting the record straight. The Osbournes star, 36, recorded a video addressing rumors that she had plastic surgery on her face after some Instagram followers said she looked “unrecognizable” in a recent photo. “Thank you for the compliments,” Kelly said sarcastically in her May 24 post, with a huge smile.

“I just want to bring up a topic that you guys are all talking about, because I’m always really honest and really upfront about what I’ve done to my body and who I am,” Kelly said. The video is being recorded as she’s getting her makeup done. “I have not had plastic surgery. I have never done anything to my face other than a couple injections to my lips, in my jaw, and in my forehead here. I do not lie, but thank you for the compliments.”

She captioned the post, “Let’s squash these stupid rumours!!! Can’t you just be happy for me?” The photo in question, which you can see below, does indeed look different from the Kelly fans are used to. The comments were brutal. “Who is this??? I’m very confused,” one follower wrote. “Amazing what surgery can do,” another critic commented. But here’s the thing — Kelly just lost 90 lbs.! A dramatic weight loss such as that would change the appearance of anyone’s face.

Kelly also clearly has a full face of makeup in the photo, as well. Any Kylie Cosmetics tutorial can tell you how much a good contour and highlighter can do. Kelly’s famous friends and fans were super supportive in the comments on her new video. “U look incredible. F**k em,” Vanessa Hudgens wrote. “You look GORGEOUS,” Dancing With The Stars‘ Cheryl Burke commented.