Beauty

Jennifer Lawrence Goes Makeup-Free & Rocks Sweats For NYC Stroll With Hubby Cooke Maroney

jennifer lawrence
MEGA
Jennifer Lawrence in sweats goes on a power walk with husband Cooke Maroney in Manhattan’s Hudson River Park. The happy couple spent more than an hour walking along the riverfront. 24 May 2021 Pictured: Jennifer Lawrence. Photo credit: LRNYC / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA757256_011.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Fashion & Beauty Editor

There’s nothing better than seeing celebrities going au natural & Jennifer Lawrence is the latest star to go makeup-free while out on a walk with her hubby, Cooke Maroney.

Jennifer Lawrence, 30, was out on a walk with her husband Cooke Maroney in NYC on Monday, May 24 when she opted to wear quite the casual outfit. The actress ditched her stylish dresses and outfits for a much more relaxed look when the lovebirds took a stroll along the West Side Highway. Instead of her usual fancy outfits, JLaw rocked a pair of baggy white sweatpants with an oversized emerald green Nike crewneck hoodie. She accessorized her dressed-down look with a pair of gray sneakers, an oversized Yankees fitted cap, a green leather crossbody bag, and a face mask. The best part of her look though was the fact that she went completely makeup-free letting her naturally gorgeous face speak for itself.

jennifer lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence took a walk with her husband, Cooke Maroney in NYC on May 24 when she opted to go completely makeup-free in baggy sweatpants & an oversized sweatshirt. (MEGA)

We’re so used to seeing Jennifer all dolled up so it definitely took us by surprise when we saw her without an ounce of makeup with her blonde hair pulled back into a messy ponytail. She has such a pretty face that it doesn’t make a difference if she were to wear makeup or not, but it is always exciting when we get to catch a glimpse of a celebrity in their natural habitat without all the glitz and glamour.

Just the other day the couple was spotted out on yet another stroll around NYC when she rocked a tiny white crop top with a pair of high-waisted, loose tan trousers. She had her face covered with sunglasses but she chose to keep her gorgeous blonde hair down and parted in the middle in natural waves. No matter what Jennifer wears and regardless of whether or not she has makeup on, the star always manages to look gorgeous.