The Obamas, Oprah, & More Stars Share Tributes To George Floyd & His Family On Anniversary Of His Murder

One year after George Floyd was murdered by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, stars are paying tribute to the father whose unjust death sparked international protests.

Powerful stars and political figures are making sure George Floyd‘s life and legacy are properly honored on the first anniversary of his horrific murder. President Joe Biden, Oprah Winfrey and more have paid tribute to the late father, whose life was taken at the hands of a crooked cop. “George Floyd was murdered one year ago today,” former President Barack Obama tweeted. “Since then, hundreds more Americans have died in encounters with police—parents, sons, daughters, friends taken from us far too soon. But the last year has also given us reasons to hope.”

George Floyd was murdered one year ago today. Since then, hundreds more Americans have died in encounters with police—parents, sons, daughters, friends taken from us far too soon. But the last year has also given us reasons to hope. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 25, 2021

It’s been a year since those horrifying 8 minutes and 46 seconds stole George Floyd’s life. Today, I am thinking of this clip of his daughter Gianna, and all the young people out there who have seen so much, but refuse to give up hope. pic.twitter.com/VclaQksyso — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) May 25, 2021

Former First Lady Michelle Obama joined her husband in memorializing Floyd, posting a beautiful clip of his young daughter, Gianna, smiling. “It’s been a year since those horrifying 8 minutes and 46 seconds stole George Floyd’s life,” she tweeted on May 25. “Today, I am thinking of this clip of his daughter Gianna, and all the young people out there who have seen so much, but refuse to give up hope.”

Floyd died on May 25, 2020 in Minneapolis after a police officer, Derek Chauvin, pinned him to the ground by his neck during an arrest for nearly 10 minutes. Floyd begged for his life, telling Chauvin and other officers that he couldn’t breathe. Chauvin didn’t stop until Floyd fell unconscious. He died on the way to the hospital. One month ago, Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree and third-degree murder, as well as second-degree manslaughter. He faces up to 40 years in prison.

A year ago today we didn’t know his name, but now it’s forever etched in our consciousness: #GeorgeFloyd. (🎨: @N_du_Time for @OprahDaily) pic.twitter.com/I0zpkuqGUy — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) May 25, 2021

Little Fires Everywhere star Kerry Washington called upon her Instagram followers to remember Floyd and continue to protest for justice. “Seeing all the attention around the one year anniversary of #GeorgeFloyd’s murder is so emotional,” Kerry wrote. “Yes, because of the loss of George Floyd. But also because it is a painful reminder that for many of you, this issue has mattered for one year. For others of us, Black Lives have never NOT mattered.

“I pray for a world where we all matter to each other all the time and forever more,” she continued. “Can’t stop, wont stop. Justice is not a fad. If you are new to this, happy one year awakening. Stay in the fight. If you are not new to this, sending love. Today and always.” Oprah posted a beautiful painting of Floyd to Twitter, showing him surrounded by flowers, signs, and white peace doves. “A year ago today we didn’t know his name, but now it’s forever etched in our consciousness: #GeorgeFloyd,” she wrote.