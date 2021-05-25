See Pic

Alexandra Daddario Makes Out With Jordana Brewster’s Ex Andrew Form In Steamy PDA Pic

Alexandra Daddario Jordana Brewster
Shutterstock
Alexandra Daddario, a cast member in the film "Can You Keep a Secret?", poses for a portrait, in Los Angeles "Can You Keep a Secret" Portrait Session, Los Angeles, USA - 28 Aug 2019
Maui, HI - *EXCLUSIVE* - Alexandra Daddario smolders in a black bikini while out snorkeling in Hawaii today. The "Baywatch" actress is in Hawaii filming HBO's "The White Lotus". Pictured: Alexandra Daddario BACKGRID USA 1 DECEMBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Stewy / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Maui, HI - *EXCLUSIVE* - Alexandra Daddario smolders in a black bikini while out snorkeling in Hawaii today. The "Baywatch" actress is in Hawaii filming HBO's "The White Lotus". Pictured: Alexandra Daddario BACKGRID USA 1 DECEMBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Stewy / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Alexandra Daddario amfAR Gala, Arrivals, Milk Studios, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Oct 2019 Wearing Escada View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Political News Editor

Alexandra Daddario made her romance with new BF Andrew Form Instagram official, and Jordana Brewster was all for it!

Alexandra Daddario has a handsome new man in her life — and his ex already approves of their romance! The Baywatch star, 35, posted a dreamy, black and white photo of herself and boyfriend Andrew Form, 48, kissing on Instagram, captioned “I love you… ‘and even that is an understatement.'” One of the first “likes” was from Andrew’s ex-wife, Jordana Brewster.

Andrew, a producer for films like A Quiet Place and The Purge, was married to The Fast and the Furious star, 41, from 2007 until mid-2020, when she filed for divorce. The exes have two children together: sons Rowan Brewster-Form, 4, and Julian Form-Brewster, 7. Andrew and Jordana tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2007, two years after meeting and starting a romance on the set of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning. Jordana starred in the film, which Andrew produced.

Andrew and Jordana’s quiet split was reportedly amicable, which seems true considering the support she’s giving her ex-husband as he moves forward with a new romance. It’s unclear when Alexandra and Andrew’s romance began, but the San Andreas actress posted another adorable PDA photo just 10 days before their kissing pic. 

Jordana Brewster Andrew Form
Jordana Brewster and then-husband Andrew Form attend the 2019 Baby2Baby Gala together (Shutterstock)

The black and white photo shows Andrew resting his head on her shoulder as they cuddle up. Alexandra, her hair messy and apparently not wearing makeup, is kissing his cheek with her eyes closed. “It was dark and cold and rainy today, a terrible combination, and it didn’t make it warmer to wrap him up in my arms but it did make it all seem lovely and nice and joyful,” she captioned the post.

Alexandra was previously linked to her Baywatch co-star Zac Efron, but they never confirmed a romance. Zac was most recently dating Australian beauty Vanessa Valladares; they split in April after 10 months together.