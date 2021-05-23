A$AP Rocky Goes For Solo Motorcycle Ride After Saying GF Rihanna Is The ‘Love’ Of His Life – See Pics

A$AP Rocky was spotted riding his Super73 electric motor bike around Beverly Hills while wearing comfortable plaid-filled attire.

A$AP Rocky, 32, took in the sights of Beverly Hills, CA over the weekend, just a few days after he made headlines for gushing over his love for girlfriend Rihanna, 33. The rapper rode his Super73 electric motor bike around the popular L.A. area while keeping warm in an outfit that included a lot of plaid. He donned a white graphic sweatshirt and ripped jeans during the outing as well as red plaid accents and a brown and green plaid face mask.

He also wore white sneakers with neon green shoelaces and appeared relaxed as he passed cars on the street.

A$AP’s latest outing comes after he called Rihanna the “love of my life” in a new interview with GQ. Although the lovebirds have been pretty private when it comes to their romance, the talented star wasn’t shy about expressing his gratitude for his “lady” and it proved just how close they’ve become.

“I think when you know, you know,” he admitted to the outlet. “She’s the One.” He also opened up about possibly becoming a parent with the songstress someday. “If that’s in my destiny, absolutely,” he said. “I think I’m already a dad! All these motherf***ers are already my sons. But, like, I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child.”

A$AP also revealed that he and his lady love took a road trip together during quarantine last year and he was able to record music at one point. “I think it’s important to have somebody that you can bounce those creative juices and idea off of,” he explained while confirming RiRi influenced some of his new tunes. “It’s just a different point of view.”

A$AP and Rihanna have been friends since 2013 and have faced romance rumors on and off over the years. They sparked more rumors when they were spotted hanging out after Rihanna broke up with longtime love Hassan Jameel in Feb. 2020, but they didn’t seemingly confirm anything until Nov. when they went out on a date.