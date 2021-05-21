Mark Wahlberg Shows Off Shaved Head After Gaining 20 Lbs. For Movie Role — Before & After Pics

Mark Wahlberg revealed a drastic new haircut as he continues to prepare for his role as a boxer turned priest in ‘Father Stu.’ See the before and after pics!

Mark Wahlberg just cranked up his shocking makeover to another level. As the actor, 49, prepares for his new film, Father Stu, he’s now shaved his head. Mark is rocking a buzz cut, when just days ago he had a full head of floppy brunette hair. See the before and after pics below.

The new haircut comes amidst Mark preparing for his upcoming role by attempting the daunting feat of gaining 20 lbs. in six weeks. He revealed the first three weeks’ results on Instagram, showing him with his normal six-pack in a pair of shorts, and him now… just a little bloated while lying in bed. How he managed to get “in shape” to play boxer-turned-priest Father Stuart Long in Father Stu? Wolfing down 7000 calories a day, baby. The role required him to get shredded for the boxing portion of the film (hence the six-pack) and then put on the pounds.

While he’s gained weight carefully under the supervision of doctors and a professional chef, Mark had fantasies of eating whatever the hell he wanted. “I want to go bakeries. I want to go to Denny’s. I want to get pancakes. I want to get everything I can possibly get my hands on,” he said during an April Jimmy Kimmel Live! interview. He was hoping he could start with a “20-piece chicken nugget and 20-piece hot wings from Kentucky Fried Chicken” meal “with a six-pack of bee. I might need a porta-potty too, but you know what, I’m ready to go.”

So, that didn’t fly with his nutritionists. Instead, Chef Lawrence Duran feeds him 7000 calories a day of healthy food, broken up into eight meals. That means Mark’s eating about every three hours. “We do good carbohydrates, dark green vegetables, and then, just switch up the protein throughout the day and, at least, a dozen eggs a day,” he explained to E! News.