Mark Wahlberg Hilariously Admits He Wants ‘To Go To Denny’s’ To Gain ’30 Lbs.’ For Role

Mark Wahlberg shared his plans while discussing his role as a boxer-turned-priest in the film ‘Father Stu’ in a new interview.

Mark Wahlberg, 49, is gearing up to gain weight for his new film role and he already knows how he wants to do it. The actor discussed his role as a boxer-turned-priest in the upcoming movie Father Stu during his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Apr. 8 and admitted he wants “to go to Denny’s” to eat food that will help him be 30 lbs. heavier for the role, which requires quite the transformation. “After we do the boxing scenes, I get to put on as much weight as possible over the course of the film, so I’m challenging myself to put on 30 pounds in the next six weeks,” he said during the interview.

“They want me to do it as healthy as possible and I’m like ‘Dude, I’ve been on such a regimen for so long, I just want to eat everything in sight,’” he added. “I want to go bakeries. I want to go to Denny’s. I want to get pancakes. I want to get everything I can possibly get my hands on.”

In addition to Denny’s, Mark revealed he’d like his first weight-gaining meal to be from Kentucky Fried Chicken. “(I’ll hopefully start) with a 20-piece chicken nugget and 20-piece hot wings from Kentucky Fried Chicken with a six-pack of beer,” he cheekily said.

“Why not start with a bang?” he jokingly continued. “I might need a porta-potty too, but you know what, I’m ready to go.”

Since Mark is known for his fit physique, his weight gain should definitely be quite a change for him. The hunk often makes headlines for shirtless photos and videos he sometimes posts to social media like the clip he posted of his workout in Jan. In it, he talked about his new workout machine, the Power Plate Pro 7, as he showed off his muscles while wearing only black shorts and white gloves.

A couple weeks before that, he promoted his sportswear brand Municipal with another shirtless video. He wore the brand’s black shorts in the clip and zoomed in on the company name while looking in incredible shape.