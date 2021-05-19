Anya Taylor-Joy Holds Hands With Handsome New Beau Malcolm McRae In First PDA Pics

‘Queen’s Gambit’ star Anya Taylor-Joy was spotted looking stylish and comfortable while taking a stroll in NYC with her boyfriend Malcolm McRae, less than a week before her ‘SNL’ hosting gig.

Anya Taylor-Joy, 25, is making sure to get in some quality time with her new beau Malcolm McRae before she takes the Saturday Night Live stage as host this weekend. The Queen’s Gambit star was photographed holding hands and even sharing a kiss with the hunk during a stroll in New York City on May 17. She appeared relaxed as they both flashed smiles and wore fashionable clothing. Check out the pics HERE!

Anya’s outfit included a seafoam green blazer over a black minidress and black scarf around her neck. She also wore black bedazzled ankle boots and sunglasses as her blonde locks were pulled back. Malcolm wore a black leather jacket over a black and white checkered button-down shirt, tan pants, and brown boots.

Although they were mostly walking during the outing, the lovebirds stopped to chat and embrace each other with kisses, proving they’re truly smitten. They were first spotted together just a few days before on May 15 and seem to be inseparable. Since Malcolm is a musician and in a rock band called Kane Ritchotte, he probably understands the entertainment aspect of Anya’s job as an actress.

Anya’s latest outing comes just five days before she hosts SNL on May 22. She’ll be joined by musical guest Lil Nas X so it’s sure to be quite the memorable episode. Although she’s been wowing with her talent for years, her recent win at the Golden Globe Awards put her in a major spotlight and her upcoming SNL hosting gig is sure to do the same.

It’s of course not clear what Anya’s skits on SNL will consist of but since she’s known to have a great singing voice in addition to her acting skills, we can’t help but wonder if she’ll incorporate that into her appearance on the show. The blonde beauty has showed off her impressive vocals various times over the years, including when she played the role of Emma Woodhouse in the movie Emma.