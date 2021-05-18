Exclusive Interview

Lala Kent Hopes Pals Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox Last Forever: They’d Make ‘Hot Kids’

Lala Kent wants nothing more than for friends Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly to stay together, and even take a major next step in their relationship, she told HL exclusively.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are hopelessly in love, and nobody’s shipping them harder than their friend, Lala Kent! Lala stopped by HollywoodLife‘s TVTalk  on May 17 and discussed the couple, who she sincerely hopes will stay together for the long haul. Even better? If they decide to have kids!

“I don’t know what will happen with them,” the Vanderpump Rules star said while chatting about Megan and MGK in our EXCLUSIVE interview. “I think that they’re a great couple and super fun so I hope that they last forever. They’re both beautiful people. They would make some hot kids!” You know, she’s not wrong.

Lala is especially close to Megan, who shared some words of wisdom about motherhood before her daughter, Ocean Emmett, was born in March. “The advice she gave me is the second that [the baby] is born, I need to have its chart read so that I know how my baby is going to look at me and I can deal with that baby accordingly,” Lala told Us Weekly. “I’m actually super into it. I’m doing it. That’s cool. I love Megan because she’s, like, so into the Earth.”

When Ocean was born, Lala did mention in her birth announcement that her daughter was a Pisces. She previously said that she “wouldn’t be shocked” if Megan and her man wound up having more kids. Megan has three sons of her own with ex-husband Brian Austin Green: Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4. MGK has one daughter, 12-year-old Casie, with ex Emma Cannon.

Lala met Megan and MGK (real name Colson Baker) through her fiancé, Randall Emmett, who is directing the couple in his film Midnight in the Switchgrass. Randall also opened up about the couple recently, telling ET that they’re “glued to each other” and like they’re in their own little world. He’s seen it up close when he and Lala hang out with the couple.

“Let me tell you the joke I make about our double dates, and they know I say this to their face: Going on a double date with Megan and Colson, it’s like an individual date and a double date,” Randall gushed. “The first half is very ‘double date.’ Everybody is conversing, we’re having fun, we’re laughing. The second half, they don’t even know our name. They’re just glued to each other!”