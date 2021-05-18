Barack Obama Confirms UFO Sightings Are Real: ‘We Don’t Know What They Are’

Barack Obama revealed ‘there’s footage and records’ of unknown ‘objects in the skies’ that ‘people’ are trying to ‘investigate’, when asked about unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP).

Barack Obama, 59, admitted that there is a possibility that UFOs with greater speed than the U.S. military exist, during a recent appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden. The former American president confirmed that he has seen videos of UFOs harassing military targets, which recently went viral, and after explaining there’s some things he can’t say “on air”, he revealed there is footage out there of objects that can’t be explained.

“What is true… is that there’s footage and records of objects in the skies that we don’t know exactly what they are,” he told James Corden on the episode. “We can’t explain how they moved, their trajectory… they did not have an easily explainable pattern. So I think that people still take seriously trying to investigate and figure out what that is. But I have nothing to report to you today.”

Obama also admitted that when he first took office as president in 2008, he was wondering about the U.S. government’s research into alien life and laughed about the rumors that there was a secret lab that kept alien specimens. “Look, the truth is that when I came into office I asked. I was like, ‘All right, is there the lab somewhere where we’re keeping the alien specimens and spaceships?'” he said. “They did a little bit of research…. and the answer was ‘No’.”

Obama’s comments about potential UFOs come after a video, appearing to show a UFO buzz a U.S. stealth ship near San Diego before going back into the water, made its way around the internet. Although the video was filmed in 2019, it brought on a lot of chatter about the legitimacy of UFOs and how they can impact their surroundings.

Former US Navy Lieutenant Ryan Graves, who flew an F/A-18 fighter off the Virginia coast between 2015 and 2017, reacted to the sighting and told 60 Minutes that pilots in the Virginia Beach area spotted similar flying objects in restricted airspace almost every day from 2015 to 2017.

“I am worried, frankly. You know, if these were tactical jets from another country that were hanging out up there, it would be a massive issue,” Graves said in the interview. “But because it looks slightly different, we’re not willing to actually look at the problem in the face. We’re happy to just ignore the fact that these are out there, watching us every day.”