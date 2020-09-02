Kourtney Kardashian Hilariously Compares Herself To An Alien In Gorgeous New Selfie: ‘Greetings Earthlings’

Kourtney Kardashian looked out of this world, thanks to a chic cream outfit and her intergalactic facial expression! Fans were also stunned to see Kourtney, who usually opts for a natural look, with more dramatic ‘glam.’

Kourtney Kardashian, 41, was feeling like a whole new person after receiving a glam makeover. So much so, she compared herself to an alien — a completely gorgeous one, that is — thanks to a contour that gave her high cheekbones and smoky eyeshadow that gave livened up her peepers, courtesy of MUA Wendi Miyake. The Poosh blogger snapped a mirror selfie of her high-fashion beauty look and shared it to Instagram on Sept. 2, writing, “greetings earthlings.”

For this intergalactic look, Kourtney wore the fashionable alternative of an astronaut suit: a strapless off-white leather top, tucked into cream trousers. Kourtney directed all attention to her outfit and makeup, since celebrity hair stylist Andrew Fitzsimons slicked her dark brown tresses back. Rather than an alien, though, Kourt’s BFF Addison Rae thought she looked like an “angel.”

More friends and fans piled into the comments section with their thoughts on this look! “Ahhhh I love when you do full glam,” one fan wrote, since the health enthusiast is normally seen with a makeup-free face (which is just as beautiful). Another one of Kourtney’s 101 million followers noticed this as well, writing, “You did glam” with a heart-eyed emoji.

Kourtney Kardashian showing off one of her natural makeup looks on Aug. 11, 2020. (Instagram/@kourtneykardash)

Asides from Kourt’s glam looks on Instagram, fans have also been preoccupied with her relationship status concerning Scott Disick. The father of her children Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5, has reportedly split for good from Sofia Richie — furthermore, Scott and Kourtney were even spotted getting dinner together at Nobu Malibu on Aug. 28! However, it seems like Kourtney is looking good for herself, and not Scott.

“Kourtney is in a really good place in her life and has no plans to get back into a romantic relationship with Scott. She will always love Scott and co-parent with him for the sake of their children, but she’s fully moved on from him in that way,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. So, Kourtney will keep on feeling herself, as you can see in the photo above!