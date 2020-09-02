See Pic
Hollywood Life

Kourtney Kardashian Hilariously Compares Herself To An Alien In Gorgeous New Selfie: ‘Greetings Earthlings’

Kourtney KardashianPrettyLittleThing Launch Party, Los Angeles, USA - 25 Oct 2017Launch of PrettyLittleThing by Kourtney Kardashian
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kourtney Kardashian grabs breakfast with friends while looking great in a black outfit. Kourtney looks great in a sleeveless top, dark denim, and black leather open toed heels. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian BACKGRID USA 25 SEPTEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: jack/hayk / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kourtney Kardashain is seen carrying two healthy drinks as she shops at Fred Segal in West Hollywood. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashain Ref: SPL5094462 300519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kourtney KardashianamfAR Gala, Arrivals, Fall Winter 2019, New York Fashion Week, USA - 06 Feb 2019Wearing Versace Same Outfit as catwalk model Doutzen Kroes *9070556w and Nina Agdal and Bruna Marquezine and Danielle Lauder and Haley Lu Richardson View Gallery View Gallery 26 Photos.
Evening Writer

Kourtney Kardashian looked out of this world, thanks to a chic cream outfit and her intergalactic facial expression! Fans were also stunned to see Kourtney, who usually opts for a natural look, with more dramatic ‘glam.’

Kourtney Kardashian, 41, was feeling like a whole new person after receiving a glam makeover. So much so, she compared herself to an alien — a completely gorgeous one, that is — thanks to a contour that gave her high cheekbones and smoky eyeshadow that gave livened up her peepers, courtesy of MUA Wendi Miyake. The Poosh blogger snapped a mirror selfie of her high-fashion beauty look and shared it to Instagram on Sept. 2, writing, “greetings earthlings.”

View this post on Instagram

greetings earthlings

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

For this intergalactic look, Kourtney wore the fashionable alternative of an astronaut suit: a strapless off-white leather top, tucked into cream trousers. Kourtney directed all attention to her outfit and makeup, since celebrity hair stylist Andrew Fitzsimons slicked her dark brown tresses back. Rather than an alien, though, Kourt’s BFF Addison Rae thought she looked like an “angel.”

More friends and fans piled into the comments section with their thoughts on this look! “Ahhhh I love when you do full glam,” one fan wrote, since the health enthusiast is normally seen with a makeup-free face (which is just as beautiful). Another one of Kourtney’s 101 million followers noticed this as well, writing, “You did glam” with a heart-eyed emoji.

View this post on Instagram

what day is it?

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

Kourtney Kardashian showing off one of her natural makeup looks on Aug. 11, 2020. (Instagram/@kourtneykardash)

Asides from Kourt’s glam looks on Instagram, fans have also been preoccupied with her relationship status concerning Scott Disick. The father of her children Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5, has reportedly split for good from Sofia Richie — furthermore, Scott and Kourtney were even spotted getting dinner together at Nobu Malibu on Aug. 28! However, it seems like Kourtney is looking good for herself, and not Scott.

“Kourtney is in a really good place in her life and has no plans to get back into a romantic relationship with Scott. She will always love Scott and co-parent with him for the sake of their children, but she’s fully moved on from him in that way,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. So, Kourtney will keep on feeling herself, as you can see in the photo above!