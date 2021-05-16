Kourtney Kardashian Devours A Burger In A Pink String Bikini While Posing Poolside — See Pic

Kourtney Kardashian is pretty in pink! The reality star shared a series of photos, including a number of throwbacks while rocking pink bikinis and a nightgown.

Kourtney Kardashian chowed down on a hamburger while rocking a bright pink string bikini in her latest Instagram post. The Poosh founder, 41, shared a series of throwback pics in a new ‘photo dump’ on May 15, all of which centered around the color pink. The eldest KarJenner sis, who is currently dating Travis Barker, captioned the post “pinkalicious”, and showed off her toned physique as she ate the burger while posing in front of her pool.

In another snap, she posed in the pool with her supermodel sister Kendall Jenner, while sitting on a colorful pool toy. Some other snaps showed Kourt rocking a pastel pink, silky nightgown, and she even posted a throwback to 2017 when little sis Khloe Kardashian was pregnant. In the shot the pair were walking around Japan, and Khlo cradled her bump in a furry pink jacket and skintight dress.

The reality star also included some arty shots, including one of her daughter Penelope’s hand next to a pink Fendi purse and roses — that were pink, duh. It comes just days after HollywoodLife reported that Kourt is ready to “say yes” if her boyfriend, former Blink 182 drummer, popped the question. It would seemingly come as no surprise to fans, who have had their social media feeds flooded with PDA pics and clips.

“Since Kourtney’s life is out in the open anyways, it is an amazing feeling for her to share a love with someone that gives it right back,” a source to the couple told HollywoodLife. “She is in it beyond with Travis and she is all in. Once he decides to propose she is absolutely looking to say yes and looking forward to an epic and incredible one of a kind wedding. That is where her head space with Travis is right now. She is loving every minute of it.”