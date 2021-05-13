Lisa Vanderpump & Kyle Richards Reportedly Ignore Each Other During Awkward Run-In

Two and a half years after their falling out, Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards had a run-in on May 10, but they didn’t interact with one another while at the same restaurant.

Friends-turned-enemies, Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards, both dined at Shu Restaurant in Los Angeles on May 10, according to TMZ. The site reports that the ladies, who ended their friendship after a fight in 2018, did not approach one another during their time in the same place. However, Kyle was dining with a Bravo producer, and Lisa reportedly acknowledged him at one point with a “quick hello.”

Things got awkward at the end of the meal, though, when Lisa sent her and her husband, Ken Todd’s, bill over to Kyle and the producer’s table, TMZ claims. Apparently, Lisa has a “playful relationship” with this producer, who also works on her show, Vanderpump Rules, in addition to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Lisa sent the check over as a joke, according to TMZ, but Kyle and the producer both reportedly would not pick up the tab (Lisa paid herself before leaving).

Kyle and Lisa were both OG cast members on RHOBH, and had a lot of ups and downs in their friendship over the years. However, they always seemed to be able to work things out. Of course, that all changed in 2018, when their relationship ended for good after Lisa felt that Kyle didn’t have her back when she was being ganged up on by the RHOBH cast.

A majority of the cast members thought that Lisa had leaked a story about Dorit Kemsley to Radar Online, and Kyle took it upon herself to confront Lisa with the accusations. Lisa vehemently denied the allegations for the entire season, and she was livid that Kyle would question her about it. This led to a blow-up fight between the women at Lisa’s home, officially dissolving their friendship.

All of the drama was captured for season nine of RHOBH, which aired in 2019. Lisa made the decision to quit the show after that season, and the ladies’ friendship never recovered. The 11th season of RHOBH, which Kyle is still starring on, premieres on May 19.