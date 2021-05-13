Kyle Richards & Lisa Rinna Shade LVP As ‘Bitter’ & ‘Angry’ After She Allegedly Defaces ‘RHOBH’ Pic

Lisa Vanderpump may not be on ‘RHOBH’ anymore, but she’s still feuding with her former co-stars.

Lisa Vanderpump and her former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars reignited their feud on May 13, after a report by TMZ claimed she sent her $132 dinner tab to rival Kyle Richards after they dined at the same restaurant.

Apparently, Kyle was dining with a Housewives executive producer, who also works on Lisa’s shows — Vanderpump Rules and Overserved — so the tab was sent to him as a joke, but he and Kyle refused to pay it, according to TMZ. Then, when Lisa left Shu Restaurant, she allegedly took things to another level.

According to Bravo super-fan Christian Gray Snow, Lisa “scribbled all over her former co-stars’ faces after a fan approached and asked her to sign his RHOBH print.” He posted the now-defaced print on Instagram, and her former co-stars had some strong reactions.

Kyle nicknamed Lisa Vanderpump “Bitter Spice”, while Lisa Rinna quoted herself from last season and said, “Ooof she’s so angry”. RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp also chimed in and said, “I must be really special”, since she got three X’s drawn on her, while her co-stars only got one.

HollywoodLife can’t confirm whether Lisa truly defaced this RHOBH cast photo, as Christian Gray Snow alleges, but Kyle, Lisa and Teddi’s reactions to his post are very real. We also reached out to Lisa Vanderpump for a comment, but we did not receive an immediate response.

Kyle and Lisa have been feuding ever since their epic blowout in 2018, when Lisa and husband Todd, 63, kicked Kyle out of their home after she accused LVP of selling a story about their co-star, Dorit Kemsley, to Radar Online. Since then, Lisa has claimed that she was “bullied” off the show — she also said she would only return to RHOBH if the entire cast was nixed.