See Pic

Jennifer Lopez Shows Some Serious Leg In High-Cut Red Dress As She Dances Around Set

jlo
Shutterstock
Jennifer Lopez attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" exhibition, in New York 2019 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala, New York, USA - 06 May 2019
Jennifer Lopez The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, Arrivals, New York, USA - 07 May 2018 WEARING BALMAIN
Jennifer Lopez NBCUniversal Upfront Presentation, Arrivals, New York, USA - 15 May 2017 WEARING ELIE SAAB SAME OUTFIT AS CATWALK MODEL *8081665q
Jennifer Lopez Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals, Las Vegas, USA - 20 May 2018 WEARING ROBERTO CAVALLI SAME OUTFIT AS CATWALK MODEL *9433584bq View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Jennifer Lopez has stunned in a red dress with a major, thigh-high split after her recent Montana getaway with former flame Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez has never looked better! The 51-year-old “Let’s Get Loud” hitmaker has barely aged a day since she burst onto the scene in the late 90s, and has stunned in a new snap. Stylist Rob Zangardi took to Instagram on April 12 to share a behind the scenes photo of JLo wearing a red dress, with some major split action. The floral dress, which featured a collared neckline and a cinch at the waist, split all the way up to her thigh. She wore a grey coat over the top, and accessorized with gold hoop earrings, as she styled her highlighted tresses in a gorgeous blowout.

“That Jlo Glow,” he captioned the photo, which appeared to have been taken during a shoot for the brand Coach. “She is a Queen!!!i dont know what else to say !!” one follower commented, while another wrote, “About to be 52 with the best body in the world…yes yes yes to her.” Of course, fans would know this post comes just days after her trip to Montana with former flame Ben Affleck.

The pair made headlines after seemingly rekindling their romance, as they took a week-long trip to Montana. The ex-fiances were photographed touching down in Los Angeles after the getaway, and the pics practically broke the internet, as fans and celebrities alike discussed the possibility of a ‘Bennifer’ reunion.

jlo
Jennifer Lopez. Image: Shutterstock

A source close to the Good Will Hunting actor told HollywoodLife that he reportedly “cooked” for J-Lo on the trip. “Ben had a great time with Jen in Montana, and he’s happy they were able to spend some one-on-one time together for a few days,” the insider dished.

“He isn’t putting any expectations on things and is taking things one day at a time. Ben pulled out a few stops by trying to impress Jen during their trip, and he even cooked for her on one or two occasions.” The source added, “They haven’t been able to spend time together like this in years, and he really enjoyed her company and catching up.”