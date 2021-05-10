Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon, 24, Wears A G-String For Sexy New Photo Shoot — Pics

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon has inherited her mom’s love of pushing the fashion envelope. She donned a purple G-string and high heels for a new magazine photo shoot.

The apple didn’t fall far from the tree when it comes to Lourdes Leon. She’s becoming more and more daring and risque like her pop superstar mom Madonna, 62. The 24-year-old has already learned that doing eye catching photo shoots in sexy outfits is bound to get her plenty of attention. She shared an image to her Instagram on Mon. May 10 that will appear as the feature editorial in Office Magazine Issue 14. Lola could be seen in the squatting position from behind, while wearing a dress made of small purple rectangles of fabric that opened up over her derriere. You can see the photo here.

Underneath she appeared to be wearing a G-string, where the dress slit open all the way up to the garment’s lower back. The purple, ticket-like straps of fabric covered up Lola’s tush cheeks, as she laid one knee on the ground and squatted on her right leg, while wearing soaring eight inch high black platform toed heels.

Lola is no stranger to body art, and had a blue and white large “stairway to heaven” type tattoo on the center of her back. It appears to have been possibly added in during the edit process, as the former University of Michigan student hasn’t been spotted with it in the past. It featured a set of stairs leading to an opening in the clouds, with a “God light” coming down from above.

Lola’s dark, cascading locks were pulled over her right shoulder so that her open back and the sexy skirt back slit were visible. She turned slightly to look over her left shoulder in the photo, which was snapped by Mayan Toledano. The set design featured a small double bed with a pink comforter that Lola posed in front of, in a stark room with a window on the other side and a translucent white table lamp in a corner.

She shared a second photo from the shoot, this time with the room more darkly lit as Lola laid across the pink comforter on her stomach. The various purple strands of fabric that made up the dress laid nicely across her backside, and could be seen wrapping around her body to cover up her chest. Lola’s long strands of brunette locks ended up obscuring most of the dress’ top. She wore heavy makeup and threw a side eye worthy of her famous mom in the provocative photo. Lola captioned the snapshot, “U see the outfit biitvch.”

Lola’s sexy photo shoot comes after a rare interview where she admitted that actor Timothée Chalamet was her “first boyfriend.” The pair attended the prestigious LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in Manhattan, aka the Fame school. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Lola revealed, “I respect him a lot, we were a little item. My first boyfriend, or anything.” However she had some less than kind words for the skills of another one of her famous classmates, Baby Driver star Ansel Elgort, who she told the magazine was “a terrible DJ.” Brutally honest, just like her mom!