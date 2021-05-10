DMX Reveals How He Felt Seeing First $1 Million Check In Final Interview Before Tragic Death

HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview of DMX’s last interview before his devastating death at the age of 50. The rapper opens up about getting his hands on a $1 million check.

Just three weeks before his untimely death, DMX sat down in front of the cameras for an episode of UNCENSORED. HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview of his last interview, which features the rapper talking about seeing a $1 million check for the first time in his life. “I remember doing Exit Wounds in Canada, Toronto, and it was the first time I’d seen a million-dollar check,” DMX admits in our EXCLUSIVE sneak peek.

The rapper recalls hanging out with Mekhi Phifer, Terrence Howard, and Anthony Anderson at the time. “We would just hang out together,” DMX says. He reveals they all took a picture with the $1 million check and almost couldn’t believe it was right in front of them. “You can make up to a million dollars, but just one check for a million dollars, and that wasn’t even the full price? Yeah…” DMX continues.

DMX starred in the 2001 film Exit Wounds alongside Steven Seagal, Isaiah Washington, and Anthony. Exit Wounds was one of DMX’s first films as he transitioned into an actor as well as a rapper. DMX was also featured on the soundtrack for Exit Wounds.

DMX sadly passed away on April 9. He had suffered a major heart attack on April 2. The rapper was put on life support soon after he was hospitalized. He was just 50 years old. DMX was laid to rest in New York on April 25. A public memorial was held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, the day before. His kids and other loved ones attended.

DMX’s interview with UNCENSORED will be his last. The interview with the late rapper will air May 16 at 8 p.m. on TVOne. The TVOne and Swirl Films docuseries explores the private lives of celebrities as they share their own stories, in their own words – revealing their success, feats, and untold stories from their career journey.