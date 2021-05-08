See Pics

Amelia Hamlin, 19, Slays In Daring Fully Sheer Jumpsuit On Dinner Date With Scott Disick, 37

Bikini clad Amelia Hamlin happily applies sunscreen to boyfriend Scott Disick as they relax on the beach on Valentine's Day in Miami. 14 Feb 2021 Pictured: Scott Disick; Amelia Hamlin. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA733444_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Scott Disick and Amelia Gray along with sister Delilah Belle Hamlin grab dinner at Nobu Malibu in Malibu. 07 May 2021 Pictured: Delilah Belle Hamlin. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA752559_011.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - The 19-year-old model Amelia Hamlin continues to spend time with the 37-year-old reality star Scott Disick as they visit Meche Salon in Beverly Hills with a bodyguard.Pictured: Amelia Hamlin, Scott DisickBACKGRID USA 20 APRIL 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: LESE / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Amelia Hamlin turned heads in a black sheer figure-flattering bodysuit when enjoying a romantic dinner at Nobu with Scott Disick, seven months after they were first spotted together.

Amelia Hamlin, 19, wowed when she stepped out for her latest date with Scott Disick, 37, on May 7! The model wore a black sheer bodysuit that showed off her black undergarments and included pants that flared out at the bottom. She also wore black slip-on heels and necklaces as her long locks, which were blonde at the ends, stayed down.

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin outside of Nobu. (MEGA)

She added to her incredible look with eye-catching makeup that helped to bring out her amazing features. Scott also looked good in a casual but stylish outfit that included a long-sleeved white, tan, and black plaid shirt under an olive green puffer vest and jeans. He also had on white and blue Nike sneakers with black shoelaces.

Amelia Hamlin looked confident in her sheer bodysuit choice during her latest outing. (MEGA)

The lovebirds were photographed arriving to and leaving Nobu restaurant, where they enjoyed their date with Amelia’s sister Delilah Belle Hamlin, 22, in a black luxurious vehicle. The daughter of Lisa Rinna confidently walked beside the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star outside the dining location and didn’t pay much attention to the cameras capturing the moments.

Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick outside of Nobu in an impressive vehicle. (MEGA)

Amelia and Scott’s latest outing comes after they made headlines when she showed off an Instagram video of two bracelets she was wearing with his name and nickname on them last month. One read, “Scott” and the other read, “The Lord” and she captioned the clip with, “Cutest lil bracelets” while also tagging the founder of jewelry brand Aura Sugar Co., Corinne Olympios.

The beauty also indicated things between her and Scott are going well when she was seen hanging out with him and his daughter Penelope, 8, whom he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian, 42, in Apr. The outing followed a trip they took to Miami, where the new couple seemed inseparable.

Amelia and Scott were first seen together at a Halloween party in Oct. They didn’t bring their romance to social media until Feb. but ever since then, they’ve seemed proud to show off the good times they’re sharing together.