Amelia Hamlin, 19, Slays In Daring Fully Sheer Jumpsuit On Dinner Date With Scott Disick, 37

Amelia Hamlin turned heads in a black sheer figure-flattering bodysuit when enjoying a romantic dinner at Nobu with Scott Disick, seven months after they were first spotted together.

Amelia Hamlin, 19, wowed when she stepped out for her latest date with Scott Disick, 37, on May 7! The model wore a black sheer bodysuit that showed off her black undergarments and included pants that flared out at the bottom. She also wore black slip-on heels and necklaces as her long locks, which were blonde at the ends, stayed down.

She added to her incredible look with eye-catching makeup that helped to bring out her amazing features. Scott also looked good in a casual but stylish outfit that included a long-sleeved white, tan, and black plaid shirt under an olive green puffer vest and jeans. He also had on white and blue Nike sneakers with black shoelaces.

The lovebirds were photographed arriving to and leaving Nobu restaurant, where they enjoyed their date with Amelia’s sister Delilah Belle Hamlin, 22, in a black luxurious vehicle. The daughter of Lisa Rinna confidently walked beside the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star outside the dining location and didn’t pay much attention to the cameras capturing the moments.

Amelia and Scott’s latest outing comes after they made headlines when she showed off an Instagram video of two bracelets she was wearing with his name and nickname on them last month. One read, “Scott” and the other read, “The Lord” and she captioned the clip with, “Cutest lil bracelets” while also tagging the founder of jewelry brand Aura Sugar Co., Corinne Olympios.

The beauty also indicated things between her and Scott are going well when she was seen hanging out with him and his daughter Penelope, 8, whom he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian, 42, in Apr. The outing followed a trip they took to Miami, where the new couple seemed inseparable.

Amelia and Scott were first seen together at a Halloween party in Oct. They didn’t bring their romance to social media until Feb. but ever since then, they’ve seemed proud to show off the good times they’re sharing together.