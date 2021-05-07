Interview

Olivia Rodrigo Slams Critics Of Her Songs About Young Love: What Do You Want Me To Write About?

Olivia Rodrigo arrives at the world premiere of "Incredibles 2" at the El Capitan Theatre on Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1402A -- Pictured in this screengrab: Musical guest Olivia Rodrigo performs on February 4, 2021 -- (Photo by: NBC)
STRICT EMBARGO - NO USE BEFORE 18:00 GMT (6PM GMT) FRIDAY 15TH JANUARY 2021 - Editorial Use Only Mandatory Credit: Photo by OfficialCharts.com/Shutterstock (11711745a) Olivia Rodrigo pictured with her Number 1 Award from the Official Charts Company for Drivers License. Olivia Rodrigo claims Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart, UK - 15 Jan 2021 Rising star Olivia Rodrigo has officially arrived as Drivers License lands straight in at Number 1 on the UK Official Singles Chart with record-breaking streaming numbers, the Official Charts Company can confirm. Billed as the singer, songwriter, and actor's debut original single, Drivers License enters at the summit with an impressive 95,000 chart sales, including 10.9 million streams across the week.
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES - From creator and executive producer Tim Federle ("Ferdinand"), "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" follows the East High drama club as they work their way to opening night of their school's first-ever production of "High School Musical." Show-mances blossom, old friendships are tested while new ones are made, rivalries flare, and lives are changed forever as these students discover the transformative power that only high school theater can provide. (Disney+/Fred Hayes) OLIVIA RODRIGO View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
Music & Sports Editor

To those who have criticized Olivia Rodrigo for only writing ‘songs about boys,’ she has one thing to say to that: ‘I’m a teenage girl.’ Duh.

If you don’t count the promotional singles that Olivia Rodrigo has put out under the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series banner, then the 18-year-old singer has…two songs to her name. They have both been major hits – the chart-topping “Drivers License” and Top Ten hit “Deja Vu” – and they both seem to be about relationship drama. This has resulted in, as Olivia told The Guardian, in some “sexist criticism of songwriters like me being told that they only write songs about boys,” which seemingly left her rolling her eyes.

“I’m a teenage girl, I write about stuff that I feel really intensely – and I feel heartbreak and longing really intensely – and I think that’s authentic and natural,” says Olivia. “I don’t really understand what people want me to write about; do you want me to write a song about income taxes? How am I going to write an emotional song about that?”

Olivia Rodrigo performs during a Feburay 2020 episode of The Tonight Show (NBC)

Olivia will release her debut album, Sour, on May 21. The project feels “intrinsically young,” according to the HSM star. Something I’m really proud of is that this record talks about emotions that are hard to talk about or aren’t really socially acceptable especially for girls: anger, jealousy, spite, sadness, they’re frowned-upon as bitchy and moaning and complaining or whatever. But I think they’re such valid emotions.” According to The Guardian’s Laura Snapes, songs on the album are “rife with deep insecurity,” with Olivia “brutally comparing herself with the new girlfriend, defeated by a boy’s impossible standards, scrolling social media and feeling sick with envy.”

Olivia Rodrigo poses at the Disney + launch event promoting High School Musical: The Musical: The Series at the London West Hollywood hotel  in 2019 (Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

“I think there’s a lot of strength in saying: I don’t know anything, and I feel so insecure and unwanted,” adds Olivia. “If I were a younger person looking up to my favorite songwriter, I’d be really moved by that, so I hope I can provide that.” Olivia also noted that the “sexist claims” that she only writes about boys were lobbed against her favorite songwriter, Taylor Swift. “[W]hich is just BS in my mind,” said Olivia.

At the end of April, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series shared a clip of Olivia and Joshua Basset – the alleged ex supposedly at the heart of “Drivers License” – singing a duet, “Even When/The Best Part” – over the phone, conveying the struggles of a long-distance relationship. “Nini [her character] goes through a lot of changes in season two,” Olivia told HollywoodLife in December. “She is a little bit stressed out and confused. There are a lot of different balls in the air for her in season two, so I think the audience is going to be really invested in how her story turns out.”