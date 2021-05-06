Scott Disick Carries Son Reign, 6, On His Shoulders While Running Errands In Calabasas — Pic

Scott Disick and his six-year-old son, Reign, spent some fun father-son time together while running errands in Calabasas on Wednesday! See the sweet photos of the pair out and about.

The Disick boys had a blast in Calabasas on Wednesday, May 5, as Scott Disick and his precious six-year-old son, Reign Disick, stepped out to run some errands! The father-son pair looked absolutely precious while walking along the brick road near some shops. Both went casual for their day out and about, with Scott sporting a pair of gray shorts, a taupe striped button-down shirt, and sneakers. The father-of-three, 37, also wore shades to keep the beaming sun out of his eyes.

Riding on top of Scott’s shoulders was Reign, who looked absolutely adorable. The six-year-old, who sported a buzzcut just like his dad, wore a gray T-shirt with the word “grizzly” written in green in all capital letters, along with matching gray shorts and flip flops. The two looked so cute together, and it was so fun for fans to see Scott spending time with his youngest, whom he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian.

While Scott clearly got in some fun times with his little boy, his former flame, 42, also shared a precious moment with her son. On April 29, the Poosh founder took to Instagram and shared the sweetest pic with her little one. In the photo, Reign was cradled in Kourtney’s arms, and the mother-of-three, who also shares son Mason, 11, and daughter Penelope, 8, with Scott, positively beamed at her baby boy!

“Kisses on a Reigny day,” Kourt captioned the photos. Reign has such a special bond with his two parents, who have dedicated themselves to co-parenting their youngsters since officially splitting in 2015. Reign has really grown up right before fans eyes, too! Who could forget nearly one year ago when Reign’s unforgettable long locks where finally sheered off for his brand new buzzcut?

It’s been so fun for fans to see Reign bond with his family. The rambunctious youngster always seems to put a smile on longtime fans’ faces, and we can only imagine he keeps things lively at both of his parents’ homes! We cannot wait to see more of this little guy in the future.