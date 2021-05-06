Jessie James Decker Reveals She Got Breast Implants After Having 3 Kids: ‘I’m Super Happy’

Jessie James Decker feels ‘great’ after making the decision to get breast implants following the birth of her third child in 2018. See the message she shared with her Instagram followers!

Jessie James Decker is living her best life and feeling so confident in her skin after treating herself to something she wanted. The stunning singer, 33, took to Instagram on May 6 to reveal that she had gone through a breast implant procedure, and she is so happy with the results! “I treated myself… to new boobies,” Jessie began the caption to her post, which you can see below.

“After deciding we were done having babies I was finally ready to go big or go home,” she continued. Jessie shares her three kiddos —- Vivianne Rose Decker, born in 2014, Eric Decker II, born in 2015, and little Forrest Decker, born in 2018 — with husband, Eric Decker, 34. Jessie went on to explain that she “had [a] breast reduction and lift a couple years ago when they were hanging down to my belly button but with having such elastic skin and not being happy with the size I decided to do it.”

The Kittenish founder went on to explain that, prior to having her kiddos, “[her breasts] were so big and perky before children and I wanted them back … plus some. I feel great,” she told her 3.6 million Instagram followers. “I’m super happy with them and felt like a brand new woman when I was trying on our new [Kittenish] swim and loving the way they finally filled out the tops like I wanted.”

Jessie assured her fans that she totally gets that this kind of decision is “not for everybody but it was certainly for me! I always say, you do you and do what makes you feel confident and sexy,” she concluded her caption. Jessie also added a heart emoji and the hashtag “YOLO,” the acronym for “you only live once.”

The Just Feed Me: Simply Delicious Recipes from My Heart to Your Plate author has always been so open and forthcoming with her fans. Whether its the struggles of raising three little ones, or trying to get back to her ideal body shape, Jessie has been honest about her journey in the limelight. The star looks like she feels so happy and confident in her decision and Jessie’s fans were all about her transparency!