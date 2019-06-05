Jessie James Decker Delivers Sultry ‘Old Town Road’ Cover & Reveals Her Brother Inspired Her To Record It

Jessie James Decker’s got the horses in the back! The country songstress covered Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’ & told HL who gave her the idea to record the song!

Family is everything, and sometimes, they even give you amazing business ideas! Jessie James Decker just released her sultry, country cover of Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’s record-breaking hit “Old Town Road,” and revealed to HollywoodLife.com what inspired her to record the song! “My family and I were at my sister’s birthday brunch and I was talking about music and how I’m on the road, and I’m just trying to figure out what to put out next, musically, and I love doing all sorts of different things, but I needed direction,” she explained in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HL. “My brother was like, ‘You need to get with what’s cool and what’s trendy!’ And I was like, ‘Tell me! I’m an old lady!'” She laughed and said her brother, John, told her to do “Old Town Road.” Listen here!

Jessie admitted she didn’t know what the song was until he sent it to her, telling her she “needed” to cover it, as it was “breaking the rules right now.” “I listened and I recorded it that day,” she revealed. The Kittenish designer went on to perform it on her sold-out tour to fans who absolutely loved it and sing along to the catchy lyrics. “The song is just raising more awareness of breaking the rules in country music,” Jessie said, referring to the controversy that surrounded the song originally being taken off of the Billboard Country Charts. “Who is to say what anything is? It sounds pretty country to me!” she exclaimed.

Jessie also said that she plans to put out an album in the next month or so, which will include another rule-breaking jam she’s been performing on the road called “I Need A Man.” The catchy number is “kind of a twist,” Jessie told HL. “It’s me saying, ‘Listen, I am an independent woman and I’ve got my ducks in a row, but I still am not afraid to say I need my man!'” The crowd at Webster Hall, in particular, was singing the lyrics back to Jessie by the end of the song, and it hasn’t even been released yet! We can’t wait for what else the country songstress has up her Kittenish sleeves! For now, we’re listening to her “Old Town Road” cover on repeat!