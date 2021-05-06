J.Lo’s Co-Star Josh Duhamel Reveals How She’s Doing After Splitting From A-Rod While Filming Movie

Josh Duhamel has opened up about his ‘Shotgun Wedding’ co-star Jennifer Lopez, and how she’s coping after her high-profile split from fiance Alex Rodriguez.

If anyone has the inside scoop on Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez‘s recent split, it’s her Shotgun Wedding co-star Josh Duhamel. The actor, 48, opened up on the May 5 episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon about how the “Let’s Get Loud” singer was doing after she and A-Rod called it quits. “I know you’ve just finished filming a movie with one of our favorites, Jennifer Lopez,” Jimmy began, asking, “How is J.Lo doing, and that’s really what I want to ask.”

“She’s fantastic,” he responded. “I’ve known her for years, and it sort of came to my attention that the job became available, and I got a chance to meet with her. It was like rekindling an old friendship with an old friend.” Jennifer revealed on April 21 that filming on the upcoming romantic comedy had wrapped in the Dominican Republic — just six days after the shock announcement she and Alex had called off their engagement.

“We get to set—you know, the Dominican is hot and beautiful,” Josh continued, as Jimmy chimed in, “So is J.Lo,” to which the actor responded, “Yes, exactly … It was very hot, and we were on the run from these pirates and these people that overtook the wedding. I’m like I just crawled out of a river half the time in this movie—I’m completely soaked and sweaty—and she’s just gorgeous throughout the movie. So I’m not sure we’re going to look like the perfect couple half the time because I’m this sweaty mess, and she’s, well, J.Lo.”

Josh was cast in the movie in early 2021 after embattled actor Armie Hammer was forced to drop out amid shocking allegations made on social media. “In light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot, in good conscience now, leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic,” The Social Network star said at the time.