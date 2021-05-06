See Pics

Anthony Anderson Challenges Will Smith’s Dad Bod Selfie With One Of His Own: See Shirtless Pic

anthony
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Comedian Anthony Anderson has taken inspiration from Will Smith’s ‘dad bod’ photo, by proudly sharing a snap of his body after quarantine.

black-ish star Anthony Anderson is joining Will Smith‘s fitness challenge. The comedian is the latest high-profile celeb to show off his physique after the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor revealed his “dad bod” in a candid IG post. Anthony took to social media on May 5, sharing a shirtless snap of himself with his hands on his hips. “So this is what we doing @willsmith … 12 weeks! No trainers! All on our own?! Challenge accepted! Let’s go!”

In the pic, Anthony wore nothing put a pair of black boxers and a gold watch on his wrist, as he opened up about gaining a few pounds during quarantine. Fans were quick to jump into the comments section, thanking him for being so open about his body, and wishing him luck as he vowed to get into shape over the next three months.

Of course, the photo followed Will’s post earlier in the week, in which he confessing to being in the “worst shape” of his life. The beloved actor, 52, posed in a boomerang video, captured by Aidan Tanner & Westbrook Media, wearing tiny shorts, as he revealed he was teaming up with YouTube to document his journey to getting back in shape.

“This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry. I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better,” he wrote. “No more midnight muffins…this is it! Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!!” Will went on to explain that he’ll be partnering with YouTube “to get my health & wellness back on track. Hope it works!”

Other stars, like Marlon Wayans have also shared pics of their “dad bods” and revealed they wanted to get back in shape. “Hey @willsmith posting my dad body/quarantine body too… f**k it! Wait a month… gonna post my transformation by my bday. I’ll have the best body of my life 7/23/2021 stay tuned. #dadbodychallenge,” he wrote.