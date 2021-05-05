See Pics

Miley Cyrus Rocks Sexy Sheer, Jeweled Pants As She Preps For Upcoming ‘SNL’ Performance – Pics

Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus was totally rock star chic in a series of photos she shared to Instagram, featuring the singer fashioning see-through, glittering pants while promoting her upcoming ‘SNL’ gig!

Miley Cyrus is ready to rock the Saturday Night Live stage on May 8! The “Prisoner” singer, 28, took to Instagram on May 4 to promote her upcoming performance, and rocked some killer threads in the series of images captured by photographer Vijat M. In the snaps, Miley sported a loose white tank top and a pair of striking sheer, jeweled, high-waisted pants.

The bottom of the pants featured black feathers that began near Miley’s knees and flowed all the way down her shins. Along with the pants and top, Miley wore a pair of black, elbow-length gloves and fashioned rings and bracelets over top. She wore layers of necklaces, as well, and a pair of bold shades. You can see the photos here.

“Imma keep workin’ from dawn to dusk so I can keep buyin’ cars of [Elon Musk],” she began the caption to her post. She also added a rocket ship, skull and cross bones, and planet emojis before ending her caption with “see you soon dude.” Miley plays SNL this Saturday, May 8, with the chief designer of SpaceX, 49, hosting.

While this is the first time that Elon will be hosting SNL, Miley is practically a seasoned veteran for hosting and performing gigs on the long-running variety sketch series. The Hannah Montana alum first hosted back in 2011, and then returned in 2013 to pull double duty as host and musical guest. Each time Miley has performed, she’s brought something totally unique to the show.

This is, however, Miley’s second time performing on SNL amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Last time Miley performed on the show was in April 2020, during the series’ “At Home” episodes. The singer serenaded viewers with a haunting rendition of Pink Floyd‘s “Wish You Were Here,” and totally nailed the performance. With the singer headed back to the iconic stage in NYC, fans cannot wait to see what Miley has in store!