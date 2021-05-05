Lauren Luyendyk Reveals Whether She & Arie Want More Kids After They Welcome Twins This Summer

As Lauren Luyendyk prepares to give birth to twins, she revealed her plans for more children in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HL.

When Lauren Luyendyk gives birth to twins this summer, she and her husband, Arie Luyendyk Jr., will have three kids ages two and under. However, there could be more where those came from! “We’ve gone back and forth [with whether or not to have more],” Lauren told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I’m kind of like, oh, cool, we get twins, it’s a boy and a girl, maybe we’ll just be done after this. We’d probably be okay with that. But the possibility of us having another one is there. I’m not totally closed off to it. But we’re going to see how it goes with the first three and go from there.”

Arie and Lauren, who met on season 22 of The Bachelor in 2017, are already parents to a daughter, Alessi. She turns two on May 29. Of course, when the twins come, it’s going to be a big adjustment for the toddler. “I think she’s warming up to it the more we talk to her about it,” Lauren admitted. “We have a book we’ve been reading to her. Whenever I’m sitting next to her I’ll show her my belly when they’re moving. I’m like, ‘Those are your babies. You’ll help me take care of them.’ I think she’s starting to realize a little more. She’s talking to my belly and kissing it — it’s so cute! But I think when they get here, she’ll really grasp what’s happening.”

That won’t be the only change in Alessi’s life, though! Arie and Lauren also recently bought a second home in Hawaii, which is where they got married in 2019. “We are going to be splitting our time between here and Hawaii,” Lauren confirmed. “Arizona is really hot in the summer — it gets up to 120 sometimes, and you can’t really go outside and do much during those months. So we wanted to have an escape and go somewhere that’s a little cooler by the ocean. I love being by the beach. So this was our compromise for me moving to Arizona for Arie.”

Amidst all of the craziness in her own life right now, though, Lauren is setting aside time to give back to other expecting moms, as well. She’s teamed up with Schick Intuition to help give three lucky moms-to-be some love that they might be missing during their pregnancies due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “I love being able to give back to other moms that are out there and have always shown [me] their love and support,” Lauren said. “These moms are first time moms. They shared their experiences online and they’re just really awesome women. I got to talk to them and they shared some of their struggles about being pregnant for the first time during COVID and things that they’ve gone through. It was really awesome to connect with them and hear their stories.”

She added, “I love that we’re able to give back to them and make them feel loved during this time. Being pregnant during a pandemic is difficult. You can’t be around your family, you’re socially isolated, and I think you’re afraid of a lot of things. I think it’s really fun to be able to shower them with love and give them the experience that they’re missing out on, essentially.” Lauren and Schick created a Mommy Shower by Shick Intuition experience for the moms-to-be. The experience will provide the women with a curated box of self-care necessities so that they can take a moment to focus on themselves during this trying time. More information can be found on Schick Intuition and Lauren Luyendyk’s Instagram pages!

Check out more from our interview with Lauren below:

How do you find time for self care while pregnant with twins? I put such an importance on self-care and having little mini spa days for myself when I have time. It’s mostly when my daughter goes to sleep at night — I’ll run a bath for myself, light some candles, put some music on. That’s my me time. That’s what I love to do. So it was fun to be able to spread a little bit of that to these moms, too. We also included the Schick 2-in-1 razor, which makes it easy for the moms to shave. Shaving with a belly is pretty difficult to maneuver, so this makes it a lot easier, not having to put on shaving cream and THEN shave. I love using it, so I knew they would, too.

What was different about your pregnancy this time around compared to with Alessi? I think the most major thing is that in my first trimester I was extremely ill. I was very sick with Alessi, but this time, it was like…next level nausea. Nothing sounded good to me, but I would force myself to eat and then I’d get sick from that. So it was kind of a struggle first trimester. But second trimester is pretty much the same. I have moderate energy. I don’t get to nap this time, so I guess I’m a little more tired, but other than that, my belly is just obviously a lot bigger!

Do you think the process of ‘The Bachelor’ can still work like it did for you and Arie and what’s your advice to future couples from the franchise to make it last? We’re not totally wrapped up in that world as much anymore, so I don’t really pay much attention to the things that happened in the most recent seasons. But I always say that the best thing to do is focus on yourself and your relationship and not try to stay relevant. I think too many people try to do that — they move to L.A. or move somewhere for more opportunities in TV or something. But if you really want your relationship to succeed, it’s important to stay grounded and keep some stability in your normal daily routine, so it’s not all these different things you have to adapt to at the same time as when you’re tryin to figure out this new relationship