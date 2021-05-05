‘Chicago P.D.’s Marina Squerciati: Burgess & Ruzek Are ‘Family’ After Her Latest Big Decision

Burgess made an important decision about Ruzek during the May 5 episode of ‘Chicago P.D.’ HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Marina Squerciati about what that Burgess and Ruzek moment means for their future.

Burgess is moving forward with Makayla’s adoption, and she had to make a decision about who would Makayla’s custodian if something happened to her. In the end, Burgess asked Ruzek to be Makayla’s custodian, and he said yes. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Chicago P.D. star Marina Squerciati about whether Burgess had any thoughts about asking anyone else other than Ruzek.

“Yeah. I mean, she has a sister and two parents, so I think that probably was a conversation she had,” Marina told HollywoodLife. “But also, in her head, just the fact that this Intelligence unit has become a family. So it’s almost like maybe she thought about it, but the only really obvious answer is Ruzek. I love that.”

There’s been tension between Burgess and Ruzek lately after she questioned his actions when he shot the man threatening his father. So, what does Burgess’ ask mean for Burzek’s future?

“He does walk away at the end of the day,” Marina noted. “He doesn’t come in. They’re in the same place. They are family no matter what, thick and thin. We’re not in a good place, but of course, I’ll have your back. Of course, I’ll have her back. So I think that they’re still in the same place… just family.”

Marina revealed that Ruzek and Makayla will have a “scene together” in one of the upcoming episodes. “But I think the hope is that… I have a guardian named for my kid that my kid isn’t necessarily close with. The hope is that you don’t have to rely on them for any reason,” Marina said.

As for what’s next for Burgess and Makayla, it’s all about bonding. “They don’t know each other that well. They love each other. I think they’re building something, but I don’t think they know each other. It takes a lot to get to know a person,” Marina told HollywoodLife. Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on NBC.