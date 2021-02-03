‘Chicago P.D.’s Marina Squerciati: Burgess’ Decision Will ‘Change’ Her Relationship With Ruzek

Burgess made a life-altering decision in the Feb. 3 episode of ‘Chicago P.D.’ HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Marina Squerciati about Burgess’ fostering Makayla, what it means for Burzek, and more.

Kim Burgess’ life changed forever when Makayla came into her life, and Burgess ends up taking Makayla in after a relative gives up guardianship of the young girl. At the end of the Feb. 3 episode of Chicago P.D., Burgess is on her way home with Makayla and starting a new chapter in their lives. HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with Marina Squerciati about what Burgess’ new motherhood role will mean for Burzek’s future.

Marina admitted that she “really hopes” that Ruzek will step in and help Burgess out with Makayla. While they’re not officially back together, Burgess and Ruzek are still extremely close and sleep together from time to time. They also lost their baby last season when Burgess suffered a miscarriage. Burgess’ shift in priorities because of Makayla will impact all aspects of her life, including her relationship with Ruzek.

“It’s going to change her calculus of what matters, what’s important, and that may mean putting less time into her Ruzek relationship and spending less time and nights at his place,” Marina told HollywoodLife. She added that Burgess and Ruzek “both still need to grow, but I think they’re endgame for sure.”

When it comes to Burgess and Makayla’s relationship, they have a lot to work on. “They have a lot of bonding to do,” Marina said. “I think they don’t know each other very well, but they do have a special connection. Normally, by the time a child’s that age, she would have had that time to grow with them. I think they’re going to have to learn a lot about each other very quickly. But I think that they’re both probably lonely.”

In the final seconds of the episode, Burgess is driving Makayla home. The camera zooms in on Burgess’ face, and she looks a little scared. HollywoodLife asked Marina to weigh in on what was going through Burgess’ head at the moment.

“What the script said is that it’s The Graduate moment,” Marina explained. “It’s this moment where Dustin Hoffman sort of saves the girl he thinks he loves from marrying someone else, and they have this high, elated running from the wedding moment, and they sit in the back of this bus. And then their smile sort of turns to like, what have we done? I think that it’s the moment when it all sinks in. She’s taking her home, and it’s just terrifying to be a mom. I think that she rushed into a decision, and I don’t think it’s the wrong decision. I just think it must be a terrifying moment when you realize that I am this girl’s mom now, and she relies on me from food to happiness to everything.” Chicago P.D. season 8 airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on NBC.