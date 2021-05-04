Olivia Culpo Stuns In White Bikini & Matching Wrap Skirt During Her Maldives Vacation: See Pic

Olivia Culpo served an incredible vacation look during her recent getaway to the Maldives! The stunning model fashioned a white two-piece and matching wrap skirt during her vacation. Check out the pic!

Olivia Culpo is totally basking in the glow of her tropical getaway! The former beauty queen, 28, took to Instagram on May 3 to offer her legions of longtime fans and social media followers a glimpse at her relaxing trip to the Maldives, and she showed off the perfect vacation look in the snap. Olivia looked picture perfect in her post, which featured the starlet rocking a white two-piece and a matching wrap skirt.

The stunner gazed at the camera with the gorgeous sand and greenery behind serving as the perfect backdrop for the photo. Olivia also fashioned her hair down with soft beach waves, perfect for her destination at the Baglioni Resort Maldives! Instead of writing out a caption to her post, Olivia opted to add three ice cube emojis.

Friends and fans of Olivia alike took to the comment section and totally fawned over her look. “You look stunning,” one person wrote, adding a series of fire emojis. Another fan wrote that the pic was totally “icyyyyyy.” Fortunately, Olivia responded to the fan, noting that the caption “was actually supposed to be a melting ice cube but I clearly failed here.”

Just a few days before posting her recent snap, Olivia revealed to her fans that she was taking her trip to the Maldives after getting fully vaccinated. “Vaxed and ready for an adventure,” she shared in her April 30 post, featuring the star at the airport, on the 30-hour plane ride, and soaking up the sun in paradise once she finally landed!

Olivia has always sported some incredible swimsuit styles over the years, and her matching look she just posted will undoubtedly inspire her fans to get ready for the summer season. Whether she’s working a fire look, or soaking up the sun in paradise, Olivia always rocks everything she fashions with her bold brand of confidence. We cannot wait to see what she shares next!