19 Stars Casually Wearing Sports Bras Out On The Town: Olivia Culpo & More

KNNG / BACKGRID
West Hollywood, CA - Olivia Culpo shows off her thin and fit figure in Alo Yoga pants and a sports bra with Nike sneakers, as she runs errands following an afternoon workout in West Hollywood.
Vanessa Hudgens is seen in Los Angeles, California.
Beverly Hills, CA - Kylie Jenner and best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou seen leaving a skincare clinic in Beverly Hills.
Who says sports bras are only for exercising? Some of our fave celebs like Olivia Culpo and Kourtney Kardashian are so into rocking the sexy style outside of the gym.

Whether it’s during a workout session or a day out on the town, some of our favorite stars love rocking a sports bra as a top. Take Olivia Culpo, for example. The 28-year-old beauty was out in Beverly Hills in April 2019 when she rocked a pair of super high-waisted black Alo Yoga Glossy Airbrush Leggings with a tiny little black glossy sports bra. She accessorized with a pair of gray Nike sneakers, sunnies, and a white Saint Laurent Medium Bellechasse Bag. Cute, right? She’s certainly not alone when it comes to wearing sports bras outside of the gym!

Vanessa Hudgens looked ultra stylish during a casual afternoon with one of her friends in Los Angeles in early 2021. The Princess Switch star, 32, rocked a beige sports bra with an extended hemline and matching leggings for a totally trendy look. She accessorized with chunky white sneakers and a black protective face mask, of course. She showed off those incredible abs while walking her adorable dog.

Jennifer Lopez, 51, is all about the look, too. She rocking a pair of low-rise blue marble leggings paired with a tiny white sports bra during a trip to the gym in Miami, putting her fabulously toned body on full display. JLo paired the workout look with white sneakers and massive silver hoop earrings. Did you know that the athleisure look is perfect for date night, too? Kourtney Kardashian, 42, is also a fan of the sports bra. Kourtney recently took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in a Yeezy Season 7 neon cropped top and spandex shorts.

But nobody rocks the sports bra look better than Rihanna. The “Umbrella” singer, 33, wore a baby blue bra with a pink track suit for her Fenty Puma after party during New York Fashion Week in September 2017. She styled the jacket off her shoulders giving the outfit a flirty vibe, and she wore pink sock booties. She’s called a fashion icon for a reason — duh. To see more photos of famous ladies rocking sports bras while out and about, scroll through our gallery above!