Cher Pays Tribute To ‘Amazing’ Co-Star Olympia Dukakis After Her Death: ‘RIP Dear One’
Cher took to Twitter to praise Olympia Dukakis, who played her mother in the popular 1987 film ‘Moonstruck’, after her death and revealed she talked to her ‘3 weeks ago.’
Cher, 74, posted a touching tribute to her former co-star Olympia Dukakis, who passed away at the age of 89 on May 1, in a post full of pictures on Twitter. The singer, who worked with the late actress in the 1987 comedy Moonstruck, called her “amazing” and mentioned her late husband Louis Zorich in the sweet tweet. The snapshots she attached showed the doting couple posing and smiling together.
“Olympia Dukakis Was an Amazing, Academy Award Winning Actress. Olympia Played My Mom In Moonstruck, & Even Though Her Part was That Of a Suffering Wife, We,” she wrote before adding a laughing emoji. “ALL The Time. She Would Tell Me How MUCH She Loved Louis, Her ‘Handsome Talented, Husband’. I Talked To Her 3Wks Ago. Rip Dear One.”
Wrote This Hrs Ago,But Didn’t hit Twt😔.Heard Olympia Was Sick So Called Her Daughter & Said Could I Talk 2 Her.She Said
“She might Not HEAR or SPEAK”.I Called In2 The Receiver”Olympia It’s Cher,I ❤️You”.Remember Moonstruck,She Said
“oh cher,I❣️you”She Was Weak But Happy. RIP O
— Cher (@cher) May 1, 2021
Cher followed up her first tweet with more, including one about Olympia’s ill health and some of the last things she said to her. “Wrote This Hrs Ago, But Didn’t hit Twt😔. Heard Olympia Was Sick So Called Her Daughter & Said Could I Talk 2 Her,” the tweet read. “She Said ‘She might Not HEAR or SPEAK’. I Called In2 The Receiver’ Olympia It’s Cher, I ❤️You.’ Remember Moonstruck, She Said ‘oh cher,I❣️you.’ She Was Weak But Happy. RIP O.”
A third tweet featured quotes from one of the famous scenes between her character, Loretta, and Olympia’s character, Rose, in Moonstruck. “You never think about Friends, Loved Ones Leaving, But Thank God We Can See Them,” she wrote. “Rose ‘DO YOU LOVE HIM LORETTA’ Loretta ‘NO’ Rose ‘GOOD. CAUSE WHEN YOU LOVE THEM THEY DRIVE YOU CRAZY, BECAUSE THEY KNOW THEY CAN’.”
Cher’s loving messages come just minutes after Olympia’s death made headlines. She died on Saturday morning in New York City, according to her brother Apollo Dukakis, 85, who confirmed her death on Facebook. “My beloved sister, Olympia Dukakis, passed away this morning in New York City,” he wrote in his post. “After many months of failing health she is finally at peace and with her Louis.”
Olympia’s death hits hard for the entertainment world. She’s left an impressive legacy, though, that includes an Oscar in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role as Rose in Moonstruck. She leaves behind three children