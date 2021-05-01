Cher Pays Tribute To ‘Amazing’ Co-Star Olympia Dukakis After Her Death: ‘RIP Dear One’

“Olympia Dukakis Was an Amazing, Academy Award Winning Actress. Olympia Played My Mom In Moonstruck, & Even Though Her Part was That Of a Suffering Wife, We,” she wrote before adding a laughing emoji. “ ALL The Time. She Would Tell Me How MUCH She Loved Louis, Her ‘Handsome Talented, Husband’. I Talked To Her 3Wks Ago. Rip Dear One.”

Wrote This Hrs Ago,But Didn’t hit Twt😔.Heard Olympia Was Sick So Called Her Daughter & Said Could I Talk 2 Her.She Said

“She might Not HEAR or SPEAK”.I Called In2 The Receiver”Olympia It’s Cher,I ❤️You”.Remember Moonstruck,She Said

“oh cher,I❣️you”She Was Weak But Happy. RIP O — Cher (@cher) May 1, 2021

A third tweet featured quotes from one of the famous scenes between her character, Loretta, and Olympia’s character, Rose, in Moonstruck. “ You never think about Friends, Loved Ones Leaving, But Thank God We Can See Them,” she wrote. “Rose ‘DO YOU LOVE HIM LORETTA’ Loretta ‘NO’ Rose ‘GOOD. CAUSE WHEN YOU LOVE THEM THEY DRIVE YOU CRAZY, BECAUSE THEY KNOW THEY CAN’.”