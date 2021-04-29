Prince William & Kate Middleton Play With George, Charlotte, & Louis At Beach In Rare Family Video

Prince William and Kate Middleton shared an adorable video of their three children having a blast at the beach in honor of their 10-year wedding anniversary.

Royals: they’re (sort of) just like us. To celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary, Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a sweet video to Instagram showing them playing with their three children on the beach and on a big family hike. The entire family had grins from ear to ear during their fun day out in nature.

The April 29 video, set to soothing music, opens with William and Kate taking their kiddos — Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 3 — to the shore on a gloomy day in England. The family of five are all bundled up for their outing and covered in sand after running around the dunes! At one point, William and Kate take a break to cuddle up with their adorable, giggling children. Later in the day, the family travels to a park for more fun.

The three rugrats tackle their dad in the grass at one point, and chase their mother around between turns on a playground. As the night falls, the family gathers to make s’mores over a campfire. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge captioned the video, “Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary. We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family. W&C.”

William and Kate further celebrated their milestone anniversary by posing for new portraits. The happy couple cuddled like newlyweds in the sweet photos, despite being married for a decade. Kate, obviously, looked gorgeous with her hair in romantic waves, wearing a baby blue dress and her famous sapphire ring.