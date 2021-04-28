See Pic

Younes Bendjima Reveals If He Was Shading Kourtney With Cryptic Quote Amidst Travis Barker PDA

Malibu, CA - **FILE PHOTOS** *EXCLUSIVE* - More than friends? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spent time together on Friday, January 22, lounging by the pool at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs, California, home.Pictured Here: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seem to truly be enjoying each others company as the pair is seen out and about in Malibu. **SHOT ON 18 FEBRUARY 2019**Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis BarkerBACKGRID USA 24 JANUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Travis Barker seen sporting a new Kourtney Tattoo over his heart as he plays the drums for a video on top a Hollywood tour bus. 08 Apr 2021 Pictured: Travis Barker. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA745044_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker along with Kim Kardashian's daughter North West grab dinner at Nobu Malibu in Malibu. 07 Apr 2021 Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA744866_015.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker have a quiet lunch by themselves to slowly bring in the weekend. The happy couple that appear to be going strong snuggled up on their walk back to their Range Rover. Travis showed what a true gentleman he is by opening the driver side door for Kourtney. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker BACKGRID USA 26 MARCH 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
Political News Editor

Younes Bendjima is denying that his seemingly shady, cryptic quote about ‘modesty’ on Instagram wasn’t about ex Kourtney Kardashian’s major PDA with new BF Travis Barker!

Younes Bendjima insists that he wasn’t throwing shade at ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker by posting a cryptic quote about “modesty” on Instagram. The 27-year-old model took to his Instagram Story on April 28 to explain: “I always post quotes since years, all types of quotes. Stop attaching myself to people that are not part of my life anymore, it’s been two years let’s move on.”

Younes Bendjima
@younesbendjima/Instagram

Younes ended his message by saying that he wants to be kept “far away” from any “bad vibes.” The drama started after Kourtney and her boyfriend of four months shared some major PDA on the app. As in, the couple passionately making out in the desert while Kourtney wearing nothing but a thong bikini. Younes posted a quote to his Instagram Story, which has since expired, that fans thought was aimed at the viral post.

“Shamelessness has become so normal in today’s society that modesty has become strange,” Younes posted on April 26. While the Kardashians love themselves a good cryptic quote when it comes to relationship drama, Younes denied that he’s playing the same game. Younes and Kourtney dated on and off from 2016 to about 2019.

Kourtney revealed in a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that they had still been texting up until the end of 2020. “He’ll text me once in a while… I’m feeling really content with my own way of life,” she told sister Khloe Kardashian while discussing her ex. Now, it’s all about Travis, the Blink-182 drummer who’s fully captured her heart.

Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker enjoy a date night at Nobu in early 2021 (MEGA)

The two have made it very clear that they’re deliriously in love, filling social media with both steamy PDA shots and sweet gestures. For Kourtney’s 42nd birthday on April 18, Travis filled her home to the brim with flowers and called her “a blessing to this world” on Instagram. It’s been just a few short months, but Travis can already see himself marrying Kourtney, a source told HollywoodLife!