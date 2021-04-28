Gracie McGraw, 23, Dances With Her Dog In Cute New Video: ‘Basking In The Sunlight’ — Watch

Gracie McGraw is a total mood in her latest IG video, where she does a joyful dance in her backyard to a classic Bette Midler tune.

If only everything in life could be as carefree and happy as Gracie McGraw is in her latest Instagram video. Faith Hill and Tim McGraw‘s eldest daughter continued to show what a bright light she is as she did a playful backyard dance, appropriately to Bette Midler‘s 1972 ultra smooth tune “Do You Want To Dance.” The 23-year-old showed off not only her great taste in music and effortless body movement, but she later had her pooch join her as her dance partner.

Gracie could be seen wearing a short sleeved black zip-front jumpsuit, along with a pair of classic checkered Van’s slip-ons. She had a bright smile on her face, looking breezy and cheerful in the bright outdoor sunlight. It lit up her bright red shoulder length hair, and Gracie rocked a pair of dark rimmed glasses for her backyard dance session.

The aspiring singer was then joined by her big brown and white fluffy dog, as she put his front paws onto her shoulders as if he was her dance partner. The pooch grew tired of it pretty quickly, but Gracie kept on going. She began lip synching along, twirling and skipping as the song played.

Gracie’s clearly a huge fan of Bette, 75, as she not only knew one of her classic songs from way back in the day, she also knows the Hocus Pocus star‘s nickname. Gracie wrote in the caption, “Basking in the sunlight, basking in the glory of the Divine Miss M.”

Gracie’s Instagram posts always ooze so much joy and positivity, and her followers let her know how much her delightful Bette Midler dance made them happy. Fan @margaretbotkin told Gracie, “Never stop being you,” while @philadelphia72 commented, “You crack me up and, I love it!” Fan @lorna.shapley wrote, “Your posts cheer me up,” while @annielpeters gushed “Gosh! To have this much energy and personality!! Love your happy feed.” Gracie’s Instagram page really is a place of such pure happiness.