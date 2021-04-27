‘The Resident’ Preview: A Tornado Heads Right Toward The Hospital As Cain & Billie Fight

A tornado threatens the lives of all the hospital workers at Chastain in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘The Resident.’ As Kit sits down with Cain and Billie, they quickly realize there’s a tornado coming right at them.

Kit brings Cain in to have a chat with her and Billie in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the April 27 episode of The Resident. Kit tells Cain that Billie is his new resident, and Cain immediately claps back. “No, she isn’t,” he says. “I work alone.”

This isn’t Cain’s call, though. It is Kit’s call. However, Cain adds that those residents “almost killed me on the table.” Cain doesn’t want to mentor someone who is “gunning” for his job.

“There’s a lot I can learn from you,” Billie says to Cain. “I’m not looking to take your job.” Cain doesn’t believe her. Billie quips that she hasn’t had good luck with attendings either. “They seem hellbent on ending my career,” she tells Kit.

Cain asks Billie if this is her “selling” herself. “No, this is me being truthful,” she quickly claps back. Kit tells both of them to make it work. Suddenly, a large piece of hail hits Kit’s window. She turns around and sees a tornado headed their way. “It’s coming right at us,” a terrified Kit says to Cain and Billie. The doctors and nurses at Chastain just can’t catch a break!

When a tornado touches down in Atlanta with Chastain directly in its path, the entire staff goes into crisis mode. Conrad and Nic work on an injured EMT and Devon and Leela (guest star Anuja Joshi) become trapped with a man who has severe head trauma, causing them to operate with limited medical supplies. Meanwhile, Bell pulls The Raptor and Dr. Wong (guest star Conrad Ricamora) onto a case involving a young cancer patient in need of a very risky surgery, and Cain gets assigned a new resident.” The Resident season 4 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on FOX.