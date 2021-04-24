DMX’s Kids Deliver Heartbreaking Eulogies At Memorial: ‘He Was The Best Dad Ever’

DMX’s children delivered emotional eulogies at their father’s memorial service, and even wrote an original song dedicated to their dad.

DMX has been remembered not only as an incredible talent in the music industry, but also a loving father to his children. His eldest son Xavier highlighted this during his eulogy at the April 24 memorial for the rapper, held in New York City. The touching service, which was also streamed live on YouTube, comes just a few weeks after the legendary rapper died at the age of 50 following a heart attack.

All of DMX’s children are on stage, with one of his sons speaking#RIPDMX 🕊 pic.twitter.com/111Rf6cd8o — XXL Magazine (@XXL) April 24, 2021

“Thank you to every single soul on this planet who has been with this family. You can never prepare for anything like this,” he began. “Our father is a king, our father is an icon. I am so honored to have a father like we have. This man deepened my ability to love.” Xavier also spoke about some of the “lessons” his dad taught him: “Always say thank you. No matter where you go a blessing is everywhere. Be kind to everyone.” He concluded his eulogy by saying, “We are his blessing right here,” referencing his other siblings standing beside him.

One of DMX’s younger sons also took the microphone, delivering a heartrending message while holding back tears. “He wasn’t just a rapper, he was the best dad ever.” One of his daughter’s also performed a rap dedicated to her dad. “I’m growing, I’m learning, to hold my head up. My daddy’s still holding my hand so i gotta get up,” she sang.

DMX's daughter wrote a song for her dad 🖤🕊 pic.twitter.com/JtSdc4j5Zo — Complex (@Complex) April 24, 2021

Prior to the service, DMX’s fiance Desiree Lindstrom paid tribute to her longtime partner after his sad passing. She took to Instagram on April 17, thanking God for blessing her with the musician, and father of her son, Exodus. “The first night we met and you held me close. I knew I would never let go. I was lost in you and nothing else mattered,” she wrote in her caption. “My best friend, my baby, my love…truly my everything. Thank you for us. Thank you for Exodus. Thank you God for Earl Simmons…forever X.”

His ex-wife, Tashera Simmons, also paid tribute to her “best friend” and “mentor”, with whom she shares four kids. “I also thank god for his life, and his peace, and his journey, and his life lessons that [were] passed on, and will live on for generations,” she said. In her caption, Tashera also wrote that she was “crying” and experiencing a “rollercoaster of emotions” as she celebrated her 50th birthday the day after he died. “I couldn’t bring myself to just celebrate and close the last 50yrs of my life with out celebrating the life of one of the most important person in the world to me, my ex-husband,” she wrote.