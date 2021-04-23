Why Zac Efron & Vanessa Valladares Split After 10 Months Of Dating: It’s ‘Better’ This Way

Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares ‘did their best to try and make it work,’ a source tells HL EXCLUSIVELY. The pair’s split was confirmed on April 20.

Zac Efron and ex-girlfriend Vanessa Valladares had “no drama” in their recent break-up. “There was no drama involved in Zac and Vanessa’s split. But Zac was forced to spend a lot of time away from her and they simply agreed it was better to call things off because the distance took its toll on their relationship,” a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about why the couple called off their romance. The pair dated over the last 10 months, but their split was confirmed by a friend of Zac’s on an April 20th radio interview.

“They did their best to try and make it work, and Vanessa would travel to visit Zac on set when she could, but Zac’s career has him on the go a lot right now and being in a committed relationship is just not feasible,” our insider explained. “Their friends thought they were great together and wouldn’t be surprised if they found their way back to each other again at some point,” they added. While Zac has spent plenty of time in Vanessa’s native of Australia in recent months, he also has a residence halfway around the world in in Los Angeles, California.

Next up, the High School Musical alum is set to head to Toronto for production on a remake of Steven King‘s Firestarter. Zac will be playing the role of Andy McGee in the Blumhouse produced horror/sci-flick. “Zac will be in Toronto shortly to start prepping for a movie and with travel restrictions still in place, the reality is the are facing months apart,” a second source close to the actor tells HL. “Zac doesn’t like to do long distance, they both agreed it was better to end it on good terms rather than try to drag it out when they’re on opposite sides of the world. There is no bad blood or anything, I’m sure they’ll stay in touch,” the insider reasoned.

While Zac and Vanessa have seemingly appeared in love and happy in their recent photos, breakup reports began swirling on April 19. Just a day later, his friend Kyle Sandilands confirmed the news was not a rumor. “It’s not a rumor, it’s true. I can also confirm after speaking with him yesterday,” Kylie spilled on Aussie radio’s The Kyle and Jackie O Show. “It’s only recent, but not, like, yesterday recent. But they’ve gone their separate ways… No drama, but it’s done,” he added.

Zac and Vanessa began their romance in September 2020 after an initial summer meeting at Byron Bay’s General Store & Café where she works. At the time, Zac was living in the town where he was filming Netflix project Down to Earth. Throughout the fall, the pair were inseparable as they regularly hit the beach and explored gorgeous Sydney and Byron Bay. “They spent a lot of time with each other when he wasn’t working, lunching and living in the mansions on the beach. It’s a fabulous life,” Kyle also said in his interview. “And then work comes back and kicks you straight back into reality, so it’s a shame.”

Zac was spotted post-breakup on Thursday, April 22 wearing a firefighter’s uniform. The actor was participating in a controlled bush burn in Queensland, Australia for part of his Netflix show, which he also shared on social media. He sported a grey t-shirt underneath and bright orange pants for the activity, appearing to keep busy amid his split!