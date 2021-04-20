Ireland Baldwin Shares A View Of Her New ‘Yeehaw’ Tattoo In Tiny Bikini At The Beach – See Pic

Ireland Baldwin had to rock a bikini so fans could see her fun new tattoo: a cowboy boot on her derriere!

Ireland Baldwin loves making “impulsive decisions”: like getting a spontaneous butt tattoo. The 25-year-old model revealed this new tattoo in an Instagram photo on April 19, which was taken at the beach. It showed Ireland rocking a sugary sweet purple and pink bikini and with her back turned to the camera, so that you could see her new ink that read “Yeehaw!” over a cowboy boot over her derriere. Quirky and sexy!

“Taking more time off of Instagram buttttt I got a new tattoo because I [heart emoji] impulsive decisions,” Ireland captioned the tattoo reveal photo. We see what she did there with the butt pun. Social media star Brittany Furlan also joined in on this wordplay, commenting, “This I can get BEHIND.” While this appears to be Ireland’s first tattoo on her bum, it’s far from her first overall; you can see some of these designs from her body artwork in the photo above, like a skeleton that spans the length of her left forearm and an arrow on her upper arm.

Besides a new tattoo, another addition to Ireland’s life has been the arrival of her sixth sibling. Her dad, Alec Baldwin, and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, announced the arrival of their sixth baby together on March 1, which came as a complete surprise to fans. Alec and Hilaria had just welcomed their son Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas in Sept. 2020; they are also the parents of Carmen Gabriela, 7, Rafael Thomas, 5, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 4, and Romeo Alejandro David, 2.

Ireland, however, thinks “the more the merrier” even after being an only child up until she was 17 years old, according to our source. “Ireland loves every minute of it and whether this is the last child her father and stepmom welcome that is great, but if they keep going that is amazing as well. She is taking it all very well and continues to be a beacon of warming her heart,” the insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife at the beginning of March.

“Although Ireland was an only child for most of her life, it never really felt like that because she was raised with all of her cousins growing up,” a second source, who’s close to the Baldwins, EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife after the baby’s arrival. Perhaps Ireland can add to her tattoo collection with the names of her extensive family?