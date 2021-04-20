See Pic

Ireland Baldwin Shares A View Of Her New ‘Yeehaw’ Tattoo In Tiny Bikini At The Beach – See Pic

Ireland Baldwin
Snorlax/Rachpoot/ MEGA
Kim Kardashian enjoyed her summer vacation with baby Saint and North West as they all play in the sand together at Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico North was joined by her baby brother for his first tropical trip in the water together as a family. Kim was having fun on the ground with the baby as she and her daughter spent some quality time together all in their summer swimwear.Mandetory mention of "Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico"Ref: SPL1336080 180816 Picture by: Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: Singer Ashanti hits the beach in a bikini in Tulum, Mexico. The star, 40, is celebrating her sister's birthday in the trendy resort. 03 Apr 2021 Pictured: Ashanti. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA744163_019.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Miami, FL - Singer Chanel West Coast is enjoying her days in Miami Beach. The sexy rapper and TV personality enjoys a small party on the beach with friends and takes a moment to snap selfies with fans on the beach.Pictured: Chanel West CoastBACKGRID USA 1 MARCH 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 26 Photos.
Evening Writer

Ireland Baldwin had to rock a bikini so fans could see her fun new tattoo: a cowboy boot on her derriere!

Ireland Baldwin loves making “impulsive decisions”: like getting a spontaneous butt tattoo. The 25-year-old model revealed this new tattoo in an Instagram photo on April 19, which was taken at the beach. It showed Ireland rocking a sugary sweet purple and pink bikini and with her back turned to the camera, so that you could see her new ink that read “Yeehaw!” over a cowboy boot over her derriere. Quirky and sexy!

“Taking more time off of Instagram buttttt I got a new tattoo because I [heart emoji] impulsive decisions,” Ireland captioned the tattoo reveal photo. We see what she did there with the butt pun. Social media star Brittany Furlan also joined in on this wordplay, commenting, “This I can get BEHIND.” While this appears to be Ireland’s first tattoo on her bum, it’s far from her first overall; you can see some of these designs from her body artwork in the photo above, like a skeleton that spans the length of her left forearm and an arrow on her upper arm.

Ireland Baldwin
Ireland Baldwin looks gorgeous in a turquoise bikini on a different beach day. [Snorlax/Rachpoot/ MEGA]
Besides a new tattoo, another addition to Ireland’s life has been the arrival of her sixth sibling. Her dad, Alec Baldwin, and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, announced the arrival of their sixth baby together on March 1, which came as a complete surprise to fans. Alec and Hilaria had just welcomed their son Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas in Sept. 2020; they are also the parents of Carmen Gabriela, 7, Rafael Thomas, 5, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 4, and Romeo Alejandro David, 2.

Ireland, however, thinks “the more the merrier” even after being an only child up until she was 17 years old, according to our source. “Ireland loves every minute of it and whether this is the last child her father and stepmom welcome that is great, but if they keep going that is amazing as well. She is taking it all very well and continues to be a beacon of warming her heart,” the insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife at the beginning of March.

“Although Ireland was an only child for most of her life, it never really felt like that because she was raised with all of her cousins growing up,” a second source, who’s close to the Baldwins, EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife after the baby’s arrival. Perhaps Ireland can add to her tattoo collection with the names of her extensive family?