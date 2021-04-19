Addison Rae Responds To Fan Speculation She’s Dating Jack Harlow – See Her Message

Addison Rae revealed her relationship status as the TikTok star responded to speculation that she’s dating 23-year-old rapper and singer, Jack Harlow.

Addison Rae didn’t leave fans guessing as to whether or not she’s dating 23-year-old rapper Jack Harlow. The 20-year-old TikTok star took to Twitter on April 19, where she clarified her relationship status with one simple message: “I’m single.” So, the dating speculation is purely just that — speculation.

I’m single — Addison Rae (@whoisaddison) April 19, 2021

The rumors began swirling after Addison and Jack both attended the boxing fight between Jake Paul and Ben Askren in Atlanta on April 17. It was an event that many celebrities attended, including Pete Davidson, who was snapped in a photo with Jack. In this picture, eagle-eyed fans noticed a hand with red nails resting against Jack — they believed it belonged to Addison!

Like the hand in Jack’s photo, Addison was also sporting a red manicure in an Instagram post that she shared a day before the boxing match. Gossip account @tiktokroom shared these photos side-by-side in this Instagram post, and also shared one other bit of supposed evidence: DMs from a fan who observed Addison’s activity at the match, which read, “she was w him the whole time…she liked his recent post under a minute…and she followed his best friend.”

im about to explode man — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) April 19, 2021

A few tweets from Addison’s 21-year-old ex, Bryce Hall, also helped to raise a few eyebrows a day after the boxing match. “Im about to explode man,” the TikTok star tweeted on April 18, followed by another scorned message that read, “f-cking me, telling me u love me then sneaking around w/ someone else… that f-ckin hurts.” He then resumed his cryptic tweets the following day with two messages that read, “i feel like such an idiot…sh-tty days always get worse.”

fucking me, telling me u love me then sneaking around w/ someone else… that fuckin hurts — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) April 19, 2021

Now that Addion’s single, though, it’s no surprise to see fans linking the “Obsessed” singer to new potential lovers. News of her split from Bryce was first reported on March 23.

“Addison broke up with Bryce,” a source told Us Weekly at the time, adding, “She feels that he has a lot of growing up to do and that he brings too much drama into her life. They’re so on and off though, so don’t be surprised if they get back together at some point.” Bryce confirmed the breakup news two days later with a YouTube video titled “we broke up.,” in which he also denied the allegations that he had allegedly cheated on Addison.