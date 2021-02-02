Addison Rae & Bryce Hall Make Out In The Back Of A Car After Date Night

Addison Rae and Bryce Hall’s romance is heating up fast! The beloved TikTok couple hit up Catch LA on February 1, where they enjoyed a make-out session in the backseat of a luxury SUV!

Addison Rae and Bryce Hall took their romance to celeb hotspot, Catch LA in West Hollywood on Monday night. After a romantic dinner date, the 20-year-old budding actress and the 21-year-old Internet personality cozied up together in the backseat of a Rolls Royce, which included bright orange interior. They were photographed kissing and enjoying a few laughs before taking off in the luxury car to an unknown location. The couple, who rekindled their romance in late 2020, was all smiles in separate photos from their date night.

Addison and Bryce, who discuss the Kardashians in his latest YouTube video, were pictured holding hands as they made their way into the popular restaurant. The He’s All That star paired her all-black ensemble with closed-toe, caged heels. Additionally, she wore her brunette hair pulled back in a twisted bun. Meanwhile, Bryce, who wore a black baseball cap, stepped out in dark pants and a white sweatshirt.

The couple’s on-off romance, which began sometime after they met in the fall for 2019, has thrown fans for a loop more times than they can count. Back in August of 2020, Addison tweeted that she was “single and ready to jingle” — seemingly confirming the couple’s split. That October, they reunited on two different occasions — once to film a TikTok video, and another time when they attended a dinner with friends at Saddle Ranch.

In November of 2020, the exes stirred up dating buzz (again!) when they had another reunion on Halloween. The TikTok stars dressed up as Suicide Squad‘s Harley Quinn and the Joker, which made fans believe the joint costume was a symbol that they were back together. At the time, Addison and Bryce added fuel to the romance rumors when she cozied up to her shirtless ex in a bunch of mirror selfies. — And, here we are!